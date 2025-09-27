TLDR Wedbush analyst Dan Ives raised Tesla price target to $600 from $500, the highest on Wall Street Tesla stock has gained 30% over the past three months, trading well above the average analyst price target of $342 Ives sees Tesla reaching $2 trillion market cap by early 2026 and $3 trillion by end of [...] The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock Rallies as Top Analyst Hikes Price Target to $600 – Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Wedbush analyst Dan Ives raised Tesla price target to $600 from $500, the highest on Wall Street Tesla stock has gained 30% over the past three months, trading well above the average analyst price target of $342 Ives sees Tesla reaching $2 trillion market cap by early 2026 and $3 trillion by end of [...] The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock Rallies as Top Analyst Hikes Price Target to $600 – Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.

Tesla (TSLA) Stock Rallies as Top Analyst Hikes Price Target to $600 – Here’s Why

By: Coincentral
2025/09/27 20:28
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002825+1.61%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000481+5.71%
Capverse
CAP$0.10652-1.37%

TLDR

  • Wedbush analyst Dan Ives raised Tesla price target to $600 from $500, the highest on Wall Street
  • Tesla stock has gained 30% over the past three months, trading well above the average analyst price target of $342
  • Ives sees Tesla reaching $2 trillion market cap by early 2026 and $3 trillion by end of 2026 in bull case scenario
  • Q3 vehicle deliveries expected around 448,000 to 500,000 units, with results due early October
  • Tesla received 10 price target increases in September alone from various analysts

Tesla stock closed Friday at $440.40, up 4% for the day and capping off a strong September that saw the electric vehicle maker gain 32% for the month.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

The rally got fresh fuel from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who raised his price target to $600 from $500. This marks the highest target on Wall Street for Tesla shares.

Ives kept his Buy rating on the stock. He cited Tesla’s progress in artificial intelligence and autonomous driving as key drivers for the upgrade.

The $600 target represents 42% upside from Thursday’s closing price. It also sits 23% above Tesla’s all-time high of $488.54 reached in December 2024.

Tesla’s recent performance has left many analyst price targets in the dust. The stock has gained 30% over the past three months heading into Friday’s session.

The average analyst price target sits at $342 per share, according to FactSet. Tesla’s current price trades well above this level, a common occurrence for the stock.

Robotaxi Dreams Drive Valuations

Ives sees massive potential in Tesla’s autonomous vehicle plans. He estimates Tesla could capture around 70% of the global autonomous vehicle market over the next decade.

The company is scaling up its self-driving taxi service launched in June in Austin, Texas. Ives expects robotaxis to roll out to over 30 U.S. cities within the next year.

Tesla also plans to begin selling its humanoid robot called Optimus in 2026. This adds another revenue stream to the company’s AI ambitions.

The analyst values the AI and autonomous opportunity at least $1 trillion for Tesla alone. He believes Tesla could reach a $2 trillion market cap by early 2026 in a bull case scenario.

A $3 trillion valuation could arrive by the end of 2026 as full-scale production begins, according to Ives. These projections hinge on successful execution of Tesla’s autonomous and robotics roadmap.

Tesla’s full self-driving feature could see penetration increase by more than 50%. This would change the financial model and margins for the company.

Strong Quarter Expected

Tesla faces a key test with third-quarter vehicle deliveries due early October. Analyst consensus points to around 448,000 global deliveries for Q3.

This would represent about 17% growth from the second quarter but still down 3% versus Q3 2024. However, more recent estimates suggest deliveries could reach closer to 500,000 units.

Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $435 from $345, expecting 461,500 deliveries for Q3. UBS analysts predict 475,000 deliveries, up from their prior view of 431,000.

Piper Sandler projects 495,000 Q3 deliveries while GLJ Research forecasts 467,000. Kalshi prediction market pegs deliveries at 505,000 units.

The U.S. EV tax credit expires on September 30, which could boost near-term sales. Tesla updated its website showing customers can still take advantage of the credit if they order by that date.

Analyst Sentiment Warming

Tesla received 10 price target increases in September alone, showing growing analyst optimism. About 47% of analysts covering Tesla rate the stock a Buy.

This compares to the S&P 500 average Buy rating of 55%. Tesla often trades above average analyst price targets, making it a polarizing stock on Wall Street.

Mizuho raised its price target to $450 from $375 on Tuesday. Baird analyst Ben Kallo upgraded Tesla to outperform from neutral with a $548 target, up from $320.

Ives’ $600 target values Tesla at about 214 times his estimated 2026 earnings per share of $2.80. The stock currently trades for roughly 170 times consensus 2026 EPS estimates of $2.50.

Tesla stock finished the week with a 3.4% gain and sits just 11% below all-time highs at Friday’s close.

The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock Rallies as Top Analyst Hikes Price Target to $600 – Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates

Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates

The post Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday opted to ease interest rates for the first time in months, leading the way for potentially lower mortgage rates, bond yields and a likely boost to cryptocurrency over the coming weeks. Average long-term mortgage rates dropped to their lowest levels in months ahead of the central bank’s policy shift. Copyright{2018} The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts The central bank’s policymaking panel voted this week to lower interest rates, which have sat between 4.25% and 4.5% since December, to a new range of 4% and 4.25%. How Will Lower Interest Rates Impact Mortgage Rates? Mortgage rates tend to fall before and during a period of interest rate cuts: The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 6.35% from 6.5% last week, the lowest level since October 2024, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported. Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages also dropped to 5.5% from 5.6% as they neared the year-ago rate of 5.27%. When the Federal Reserve lowered the funds rate to between 0% and 0.25% during the pandemic, 30-year mortgage rates hit record lows between 2.7% and 3% by the end of 2020, according to data published by Freddie Mac. Consumers who refinanced their mortgages in 2020 saved about $5.3 billion annually as rates dropped, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Similarly, mortgage rates spiked around 7% as interest rates were hiked in 2022 and 2023, though mortgage rates appeared to react within weeks of the Fed opting to cut or raise rates. How Do Treasury Bonds Respond To Lower Interest Rates? Long-term Treasury yields are more directly influenced by interest rates, as lower rates tend to result in lower yields. When the Fed pushed rates to near zero during the pandemic, 10-year Treasury yields fell to an all-time low of 0.5%. As…
NEAR
NEAR$2.721+1.52%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1522-0.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07549+1.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:59
Share
From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and popular altcoins, prices are going down – what’s causing this drop? Is it a short slump or a sign of bigger trouble? Key Takeaways The prices of the dominant cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, declined considerably in the past week. The popular altcoins like Dogecoin also followed suit. The ... Read more The post From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Sign
SIGN$0.07665+1.08%
Wink
LIKE$0.007923+3.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07549+1.54%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/09/27 20:55
Share
SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

De uitgever van de grootste stablecoin ter wereld, Tether, zou binnenkort een van de grootste private financieringsrondes ooit in de crypto industrie kunnen afronden. Volgens bronnen van Bloomberg zijn zowel SoftBank als Ark Investment Management in gesprek om te investeren in deze nieuwe kapitaalinjectie van Tether Holdings SA. De gesprekken... Het bericht SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
ARK
ARK$0.4178+2.22%
MANTRA
OM$0.1656+3.17%
OP
OP$0.6691+2.87%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 20:34
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

Crypto ETFs Move Past Bitcoin & Ethereum Pepeto Gains Spotlight After DOGE and XRP Listings

Bitcoin Treasury Company POP Culture Plans to Raise $6 Million in a Rights Issue