Tether Aims for $500 Billion Valuation with SoftBank and Ark in Talks

TLDR

Tether eyes $500B valuation with massive raise backed by SoftBank & Ark

Tether seeks $20B in capital to dominate global stablecoin finance

USDT fuels Tether’s rise as it targets record $500B valuation

Tether’s USAT launch & $20B raise mark major U.S. push & global leap

SoftBank & Ark may back Tether’s bold $500B stablecoin expansion

Tether has initiated its capital raise targeting a valuation of up to $500 billion. The stablecoin issuer is negotiating with key tech financiers, including SoftBank Group Corp. and Ark Investment Management. This funding effort marks a pivotal step in strengthening Tether’s dominance in global digital finance.

USDT Drives Tether’s Expanding Financial Power

Tether continues to lead the stablecoin sector through USDT, which anchors its value to the U.S. dollar. The company leverages its reserve investments, such as U.S. Treasuries, to generate substantial income. This model has positioned Tether as a key bridge between digital and traditional financial systems.

The stablecoin enables seamless cross-border transactions while avoiding banking delays, enhancing its appeal among crypto-native users. As demand grows, Tether’s reserves also expand. It currently holds more than $173 billion in digital tokens, far surpassing Circle.

Tether’s growth has been driven by institutional adoption and high liquidity across major exchanges. By investing in liquid assets, the firm captures interest while maintaining a robust peg. This strategy also boosts trust, which is critical for global usage and long-term expansion.

SoftBank and Ark Signal Confidence in Tether

SoftBank and Ark Investment are reportedly in early-stage discussions about taking part in this major funding round. The two firms have backed several groundbreaking technologies and are now assessing Tether’s potential in the evolving financial landscape. Their participation would bring further credibility and exposure to the stablecoin ecosystem.

The private placement seeks to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion in exchange for a 3% equity stake. If successful, Tether will be among the highest-valued private companies globally. Such a valuation would also elevate the firm’s chairman, Giancarlo Devasini, to one of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

SoftBank’s strategic focus includes data infrastructure, AI, and digital platforms—making Tether a natural complement to its portfolio. Meanwhile, Ark has previously supported Circle and remains active in the crypto-finance space. Their involvement reflects a calculated move to deepen ties with digital asset platforms.

Tether Pursues U.S. Expansion and Political Legitimacy

Tether plans to introduce a U.S.-based stablecoin called USAT to reach American users directly. This move signals a strategic push to gain broader regulatory recognition and access new markets. The launch could further differentiate Tether from competitors as it targets growth beyond its offshore base.

The company also works with Cantor Fitzgerald LP, which oversees its asset custody and advises on capital strategy. This partnership enhances institutional trust and reflects Tether’s maturing operational structure. With U.S. ambitions growing, regulatory transparency becomes more crucial to sustain momentum.

Tether’s leadership, including CEO Paolo Ardoino, continues to promote operational resilience and global expansion. Their objective is to align stablecoin adoption with mainstream financial standards. As this funding round unfolds, Tether looks to cement its status as a digital currency powerhouse.

The post Tether Aims for $500 Billion Valuation with SoftBank and Ark in Talks appeared first on CoinCentral.