Tether Appoints Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and US Strategy

2025/08/20 06:13
In a press release shared with CryptoPotato, Tether, the company behind the largest stablecoin per market capitalization, announced that it has designated the former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council under President Donald Trump as its new advisor.

Pivotal Step

Bo Hines, who will be spearheading the firm’s Digital Assets and the United States (U.S.) Strategy will begin work immediately to coordinate Tether’s ambitious goals, leveraging his unique set of skills in the private sector, as well as legal and policy areas. 

While serving under the President, he played a key role in advancing strategies that fostered the relationship between the government and blockchain, helped develop early guardrails for stablecoin issuers, and encouraged further innovation in digital assets.

Hines also led focused intraagency groups that worked on securely integrating these advancements into the American financial system and ensuring customer safety. Tether’s tapping of the former White House crypto council marks a decisive step in its mission to create an entirely new digital economy.

The CEO of the stablecoin issuer, Paolo Ardoino, shared a few words to acknowledge the achievement:

The Position

This role will see the new advisor work closely with Tether leadership, shaping and executing the company’s entry into the US market, and building relationships with legislators and industry partners. Additionally, while the firm’s investment arm, Tether Investments, has already reinvested nearly $5 billion in the country’s ecosystem, Hines’ inclusion in their roster will bolster their commitment to this market. 

