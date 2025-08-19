Tether Appoints Bo Hines to Lead US Growth Push

Hines previously served in Donald Trump’s administration shaping crypto policy, and will now focus on engaging with regulators, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to help guide Tether’s US expansion. CEO Paolo Ardoino called him an “invaluable asset,” and explained that the company plans go beyond digital assets to include broader investments in US infrastructure, building on the nearly $5 billion Tether already reinvested into the economy.

Tether Taps Bo Hines for US Strategy

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, appointed former White House Crypto Council Executive Director Bo Hines as its new strategic advisor for digital assets and US strategy. The move is a clear signal that Tether is preparing to expand more aggressively into the American market, which is the largest economy in the world.

According to the company’s announcement, Hines will take on the role with immediate effect, and will focus on directly engaging with US policymakers and coordinating Tether’s domestic expansion efforts. His responsibilities will include strengthening collaboration with regulators, fostering dialogue with industry stakeholders, and guiding Tether’s US market strategy.

Hines brings experience from his time in President Donald Trump’s administration, where he worked on policies designed to encourage digital asset innovation, establish frameworks for stablecoin issuers, and improve cooperation between government and the blockchain industry. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino described Hines as an “invaluable asset,” due to his legislative expertise and commitment to blockchain adoption.

Ardoino also explained that the company’s expansion will not be limited to digital assets but will also extend into wider opportunities, including further investments in domestic infrastructure. Tether already reinvested close to $5 billion into the US economy, and the addition of Hines is intended to build on that commitment while shaping its long-term strategy in the country.