Tether Appoints Bo Hines to Lead US Growth Push

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 22:03
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005212-12.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.706-4.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10024-0.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1292-2.26%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006168-0.22%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03635-3.27%

Hines previously served in Donald Trump’s administration shaping crypto policy, and will now  focus on engaging with regulators, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to help guide Tether’s US expansion. CEO Paolo Ardoino called him an “invaluable asset,” and explained that the company plans go beyond digital assets to include broader investments in US infrastructure, building on the nearly $5 billion Tether already reinvested into the economy.

Tether Taps Bo Hines for US Strategy

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, appointed former White House Crypto Council Executive Director Bo Hines as its new strategic advisor for digital assets and US strategy. The move is a clear signal that Tether is preparing to expand more aggressively into the American market, which is the largest economy in the world.

According to the company’s announcement, Hines will take on the role with immediate effect, and will focus on directly engaging with US policymakers and coordinating Tether’s domestic expansion efforts. His responsibilities will include strengthening collaboration with regulators, fostering dialogue with industry stakeholders, and guiding Tether’s US market strategy.

Hines brings experience from his time in President Donald Trump’s administration, where he worked on policies designed to encourage digital asset innovation, establish frameworks for stablecoin issuers, and improve cooperation between government and the blockchain industry. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino described Hines as an “invaluable asset,” due to his legislative expertise and commitment to blockchain adoption.

Ardoino also explained that the company’s expansion will not be limited to digital assets but will also extend into wider opportunities, including further investments in domestic infrastructure. Tether already reinvested close to $5 billion into the US economy, and the addition of Hines is intended to build on that commitment while shaping its long-term strategy in the country.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10573/tether-appoints-bo-hines-to-lead-us-growth-push

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.06-3.73%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002826-8.86%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375-4.11%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.2604-8.05%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002031-4.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

SoFi Launches Low-Cost Global Remittances Using Bitcoin Lightning Network