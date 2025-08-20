Tether Appoints Trump Administration Vet Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 02:15
MemeCore
M$0.36388-10.36%
Threshold
T$0.01586-3.82%
U
U$0.02036-2.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.694-4.18%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.153263-7.02%
VeChain
VET$0.0232-3.05%

In brief

  • Stablecoin issuer Tether has appointed Bo Hines, former crypto advisor to the Trump administration, as a strategy advisor.
  • Hines left his role as President Trump’s crypto advisor last week, after helping shape the landmark GENIUS Act.
  • In his new position, Hines will help Tether “shape and execute the company’s U.S. market entry.”

Stablecoin issuer Tether has appointed Bo Hines, who recently left his post as President Trump’s crypto adviser, as its strategic advisor for digital assets and U.S. strategy on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by Tether, Hines will collaborate with the firm’s leadership team to “shape and execute the company’s U.S. market entry.” This will include “cultivating constructive relationships” with policymakers and industry stakeholders.

“Bo’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to building a strong U.S.-based presence that spans across multiple sectors,” Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said in a statement accompanying the news. “His deep understanding of the legislative process, combined with his passion for practical blockchain adoption, makes him an invaluable asset as Tether enters the biggest market in the world.”

Hines served as the Executive Director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, only leaving the post last week. During his tenure, the 29-year-old helped shape the Trump administration’s stablecoin and digital asset polices, including plans to build a Bitcoin reserve.

“During my time in public service, I witnessed firsthand the transformative potential of stablecoins to modernize payments and increase financial inclusion,” Hines said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to join Tether at such a pivotal moment, helping to deliver an ecosystem of products that will set the standard for stability, compliance, and innovation in the U.S. market – one that will empower American consumers and help revolutionize our nation’s financial system.”

Tether’s U.S. moves

Hines’ appointment comes just a month after the passing of the GENIUS Act, a landmark piece of legislation that established a framework for issuing stablecoins in the U.S.—and one that Hines played a key role in shaping.

Before the passing of the GENIUS Act, Tether CEO Ardoino publicly pondered the idea of launching a new stablecoin purely for the U.S. market—to fit an early draft of the Act that put heavier scrutiny on foreign issuers such as Tether. However, minutes after Trump signed the act into law, Ardoino stated his intention to make Tether’s flagship stablecoin, USDT, compliant with the new piece of legislation.

“We’ll be working very, very hard to make sure we comply with the foreign issuer pathway within the GENIUS Act,” Ardoino told Decrypt. “It’s crazy that sometimes people think Tether will not comply.”

Tether remains the largest stablecoin issuer by a notable distance. Its flagship USDT has a $167 billion market capitalization, according to CoinGecko, while the second-largest stablecoin, Circle’s USDC, sits at just $68 billion.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/335777/tether-appoints-trump-administration-vet-bo-hines-as-strategic-advisor

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, said today that any investment made by the U.S. government in Intel would be used to stabilize the chipmaker.
U
U$0.02036-2.58%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 02:20
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001877+8.93%
Startup
STARTUP$0.006787+18.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.092+30.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/circle-unified-cross-chain-usdc-access/
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.06%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24883-3.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021092-8.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Why Cold Wallet, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & BONK Are Watchlist Favorites Among the Top Cryptos of 2025

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage