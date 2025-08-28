Tether Brings USDT to Bitcoin via RGB Protocol

Stablecoin issuer Tether said on 28 August it will introduce its US dollar-pegged token, USD₮, on RGB, a recently launched protocol that allows digital assets to be issued directly on the Bitcoin blockchain

Stablecoin issuer Tether said on 28 August it will introduce its US dollar-pegged token, USD₮, on RGB, a recently launched protocol that allows digital assets to be issued directly on the Bitcoin blockchain. The move will let users send and receive USDT natively within Bitcoin wallets, alongside their BTC holdings.

RGB reached mainnet earlier this month with version 0.11.1, offering private, scalable and user-controlled asset issuance on Bitcoin. By integrating with the protocol, Tether aims to pair Bitcoin’s network security with the stablecoin’s price stability, enabling faster and lighter payments that can also function offline, the company said.

“Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels truly native, lightweight, private and scalable,” Tether Chief Executive Officer Paolo Ardoino said in a statement. The company framed the launch as part of its broader effort to extend stablecoin utility while reinforcing Bitcoin’s role as the foundation for everyday digital money.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.