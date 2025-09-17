Tether CEO: Open-source password manager PearPass will soon be available on all platforms

PANews reported on September 17th that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced that the password management tool PearPass will soon be open source and available on all app stores. PearPass supports localization, privacy protection, and peer-to-peer synchronization across devices. It is compatible with mobile, desktop, and a forthcoming browser extension, and users can import passwords from other password managers.
