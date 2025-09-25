Tether CEO says the company is still at the "0.25" stage and has huge room for future growth

PANews reported on September 25th that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino stated in an interview that while Tether is no longer a startup, it is only at "stage 0.25 " of its development and is far from reaching its peak. He called the company's future growth potential "unlimited," stating that there is still ample room for innovation and development. He also emphasized Tether 's long-term strategic planning and industry-disruptive potential. Ardoino defined Tether as a "once-in-a-century company."
