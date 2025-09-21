PANews reported on September 21st that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha now support USDT payments in Bolivia. He stated that USDT has become the "digital dollar" for hundreds of millions of people in emerging markets.PANews reported on September 21st that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha now support USDT payments in Bolivia. He stated that USDT has become the "digital dollar" for hundreds of millions of people in emerging markets.

Tether CEO: Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha support USDT payments in Bolivia

By: PANews
2025/09/21 14:28
PANews reported on September 21st that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha now support USDT payments in Bolivia. He stated that USDT has become the "digital dollar" for hundreds of millions of people in emerging markets.

