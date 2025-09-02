Tether, Circle, and Ethena Break into Top Three Blockchain Protocols by Crypto Fees Generation; Hyperliquid, Pump.fun, and Others Follow

Fresh data shared today by market analyst Satoshi Club listed the top blockchain protocols with the highest crypto fee generation over the past week. The data ranked Ethena (ENA) as the third-largest protocol by fees in the past seven days. According to the data, Tether, Circle, Ethena, Hyperliquid, Pump.fun, Tron, Axiom Pro, Jupiter, Phantom, and Sky were the most used blockchain protocols during the week. The most utilized protocols normally register the highest fees.

Top 10 Crypto Protocols by Weekly Revenue Fees

Tether

According to the data, Tether, the issuer of USDT stablecoin, is at the top of the list because it generated the highest revenue fees over the past week. As per the data, Tether drew in a whopping $149.41 million in revenue fees (involving stablecoins and on-chain settlements), showcasing its dominance as the most important player in DeFi transactions. According to DefiLlama data, Tether attracted a revenue of $614.79 million over the past month, though a slight decline by 2.9% compared to July’s $632.91 million, still proving its status as the largest stablecoin network.

Circle

Second on the list is Circle, the provider of the USDC stablecoin, another evidence showing stablecoins continue to lead the revenue generation race. The platform generated a revenue fee worth $50.79 million over the past seven days. Last month, it pulled in an impressive revenue record of $206.4 million, an increase of 4.5% compared to July’s $197.59 million, as reported by DefiLlama data.

Ethena

Ethena, a DeFi protocol powering USDe synthetic stablecoin, secured the third position with a weekly revenue of $36.01 million. Based on the monthly performance, Ethena topped the percentage gains with a 243% revenue increase, rising from July’s $9.46 million to August’s record-breaking $68.49 million. This is an indicator that interest in this synthetic stablecoin continues to gain massive momentum and grab market share from traditional stablecoins.

Hyperliquid

The presence of Hyperliquid, a decentralized perpetual exchange, is noted in this list due to its recent notable market performance. The DEX generated a revenue fee of $25 million in the past week, placing it in the fourth position on the list. Besides that, its revenue generation over the past 30 days (in August) stood at $97.7 million, beating Ethereum’s $45 million, Solana’s $41.1 million, Bitcoin’s $16.3 million, and BNB Chain’s $10.6 million.

Pump.fun

Fifth on the list is Pump.fun, a memecoin trading platform. Pump achieved a substantial milestone over the last week of August as it generated $12.51 million in revenue. The surge in revenue suggests heightened excitement surrounding the platform. PUMP token is currently standing at $0.0035, up 24.3% and 33.1% over the past week and month, respectively.

Other Top Market Gainers and Why Protocol Revenue Is a Big Deal

Other top performers in the crypto revenue sector over the past week include Tron, Axiom Pro, Jupiter, Phantom, and Sky.

Tron, a Layer-1 blockchain network, pulled in $12.5 million in revenue in the last seven days while crypto trading platform Axiom Pro drew $11.79 million. Jupiter, a DEX platform, followed with $6.71 million. Phantom, a multi-chain non-custodial wallet and DeFi platform, achieved a weekly revenue of $4.33 million. Lastly, Sky, a DeFi platform (formerly MarkerDao), recorded $4.18 million in weekly revenue.

This analysis is important as it highlights which blockchain protocols generated the largest revenues from fees paid by customers. Protocol revenue is a significant indicator of the usage of a network, as it indicates the willingness of customers to pay in exchange for utilizing a specific platform. Tether leads in terms of user utility; the higher fees show higher usability of the protocol than others.