The post Tether Could Join World’s Most Valuable Private Firms with New Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 13:03 Tether is edging closer to one of the biggest cash injections ever seen in crypto, with heavyweight investors SoftBank and Ark Investment Management circling the deal. Talks underway could value the stablecoin powerhouse at as much as $500 billion, a level that would place it among the planet’s most valuable private companies. The raise, reportedly seeking up to $20 billion for a minority stake, would reinforce Tether’s dominance in the $173 billion stablecoin market and highlight growing interest from traditional finance. SoftBank, famous for backing bold bets in tech, and Ark, which previously invested in Circle, are expected to play leading roles if the funding closes. The push comes as Tether expands beyond USDT. A U.S.-focused product called USAT is in the works, and the company has been moving to strengthen its ties with governments and regulators. Its reliance on short-term U.S. Treasuries has already generated billions in interest, underlining its unusual position as both a crypto giant and a financial juggernaut. Advising the deal is Cantor Fitzgerald, long a key partner and custodian for Tether’s reserves. With Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick still linked to Cantor, the raise also highlights the growing overlap between Washington, Wall Street, and digital assets. If finalized, the funding would dwarf most previous crypto rounds and further cement stablecoins as a backbone of global payments and markets. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more… The post Tether Could Join World’s Most Valuable Private Firms with New Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 13:03 Tether is edging closer to one of the biggest cash injections ever seen in crypto, with heavyweight investors SoftBank and Ark Investment Management circling the deal. Talks underway could value the stablecoin powerhouse at as much as $500 billion, a level that would place it among the planet’s most valuable private companies. The raise, reportedly seeking up to $20 billion for a minority stake, would reinforce Tether’s dominance in the $173 billion stablecoin market and highlight growing interest from traditional finance. SoftBank, famous for backing bold bets in tech, and Ark, which previously invested in Circle, are expected to play leading roles if the funding closes. The push comes as Tether expands beyond USDT. A U.S.-focused product called USAT is in the works, and the company has been moving to strengthen its ties with governments and regulators. Its reliance on short-term U.S. Treasuries has already generated billions in interest, underlining its unusual position as both a crypto giant and a financial juggernaut. Advising the deal is Cantor Fitzgerald, long a key partner and custodian for Tether’s reserves. With Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick still linked to Cantor, the raise also highlights the growing overlap between Washington, Wall Street, and digital assets. If finalized, the funding would dwarf most previous crypto rounds and further cement stablecoins as a backbone of global payments and markets. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more…

Tether Could Join World’s Most Valuable Private Firms with New Deal

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 18:04
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01056-36.45%
Everscale
EVER$0.01683-0.41%
ARK
ARK$0.4161+2.16%
Planet
PLANET$0.0000006643+1.54%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03837+5.49%
Crypto News
  • 27 September 2025
  • |
  • 13:03

Tether is edging closer to one of the biggest cash injections ever seen in crypto, with heavyweight investors SoftBank and Ark Investment Management circling the deal.

Talks underway could value the stablecoin powerhouse at as much as $500 billion, a level that would place it among the planet’s most valuable private companies.

The raise, reportedly seeking up to $20 billion for a minority stake, would reinforce Tether’s dominance in the $173 billion stablecoin market and highlight growing interest from traditional finance. SoftBank, famous for backing bold bets in tech, and Ark, which previously invested in Circle, are expected to play leading roles if the funding closes.

The push comes as Tether expands beyond USDT. A U.S.-focused product called USAT is in the works, and the company has been moving to strengthen its ties with governments and regulators. Its reliance on short-term U.S. Treasuries has already generated billions in interest, underlining its unusual position as both a crypto giant and a financial juggernaut.

Advising the deal is Cantor Fitzgerald, long a key partner and custodian for Tether’s reserves. With Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick still linked to Cantor, the raise also highlights the growing overlap between Washington, Wall Street, and digital assets.

If finalized, the funding would dwarf most previous crypto rounds and further cement stablecoins as a backbone of global payments and markets.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/tether-could-join-worlds-most-valuable-private-firms-with-new-deal/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Indian investigators link businessman to 285 Bitcoins in scam proceeds

Indian investigators link businessman to 285 Bitcoins in scam proceeds

The Indian Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet against businessman Raj Kundra over his possession of Bitcoin linked to a crime.
Chainlink
LINK$21+4.01%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 17:00
Share
Crypto security experts warn of risks in pending market structure bill

Crypto security experts warn of risks in pending market structure bill

The experts want Congress to ensure that crypto legislation includes measures to protect against money laundering, sanctions evasion, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0748+1.52%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 18:00
Share
SHIB Price Prediction for September 27

SHIB Price Prediction for September 27

Can decline of SHIB continue to $0.00001150 zone?
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001179+1.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 17:51
Share

Trending News

More

Indian investigators link businessman to 285 Bitcoins in scam proceeds

Crypto security experts warn of risks in pending market structure bill

SHIB Price Prediction for September 27

Crypto security experts flag major risks in crypto market structure legislation

Anchor’s 20% Savings Rate Isn’t All That Meets the Eye