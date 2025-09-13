Tether debuts USAT stablecoin to bolster US financial influence

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 03:18
Threshold
T$0.01665+1.95%
Union
U$0.0094+0.10%
GET
GET$0.008013-5.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0952-1.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01513+7.99%

Tether has unveiled USAT, a new stablecoin product for the US market, according to a Sept. 12 statement.

Alongside the announcement, the company confirmed that Bo Hines will become the CEO-designate for the USAT stablecoin.

Hines described his appointment as an opportunity to reinforce America’s influence in global finance by launching a stablecoin rooted in transparency and compliance.

What is Tether’s USAT?

Tether explained that USAT differs from its flagship USDT stablecoin as it is focused on complying with US law, particularly the recently enacted GENIUS Act, which sets standards for stablecoin issuance.

The firm continued that the token is a digital-dollar alternative built for American businesses and institutions.

According to Tether, the new stablecoin will be issued through Anchorage Digital, the first federally chartered crypto bank, to ensure compliance from day one. It will operate on Hadron by Tether, the company’s tokenization platform, and its reserves will be managed by Cantor Fitzgerald, which will serve both as custodian and primary dealer.

Tether said its partnerships with these firms aim to address the long-standing criticisms about its operations’ opacity. It further argues that this model creates a fully regulated framework for digital dollars while offering businesses a compliant alternative to cash and traditional payment systems.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said:

Increased competition

Tether’s decision to roll out USAT comes as its flagship USDT faces the stiffest competition in years.

Data from DeFiLlama shows that USDT’s market share has slipped to 58%, its lowest level in two years, even though the token still commands a market capitalization of about $169 billion.

That decline reflects the rise of new challengers in the highly competitive market.

Traditional financial heavyweights such as Bank of America are testing stablecoin strategies, while crypto-native players like Ripple and MetaMask have expanded into the sector with their own products.

The influx of both Wall Street institutions and Web3 firms has created more user options and intensified pressure on incumbents. Tether aims to reinforce its market leadership against this backdrop.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/tether-launches-compliant-usat-stablecoin-under-new-leadership/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance A seemingly ordinary announcement has cast a meaningful stone on the intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance. On June 19, Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc.
Solana
SOL$238.91+5.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0908-5.51%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002878+0.66%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:00
Share
BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

The post BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The big question on many minds right now is which crypto will boom in 2025. As the market moves into a new cycle, billions are pouring into coins that balance stability with growth potential. Traders are searching for clear use cases, reliable adoption, and opportunities that can scale fast. Some coins already have deep trust, while others are just entering the spotlight with impressive results. Ethereum, Chainlink, and Litecoin remain at the core of the digital space, proving their staying power with technical strength and global adoption. At the same time, BlockDAG (BDAG) is rising quickly with numbers rarely seen before listing. Together, these four coins shape the discussion on which crypto will boom in 2025. BlockDAG (BDAG): Nears $405M in Batch 30 BlockDAG is changing expectations for early coin sales. It has already raised nearly $405M, putting it far ahead of most projects at a similar stage. More than 26.2 billion coins are sold, and the community keeps growing with 3 million X1 app users. The sale of 19,800 mining rigs adds proof of adoption on the ground. These numbers explain why many link BlockDAG (BDAG) to the question of which crypto will boom in 2025. In Batch 30, the BDAG price is $0.03, but for a short time, it is still available at $0.0013. That creates an immediate 2900% ROI window. Long-term projections push the coin far higher, showing its chance to become one of the strongest names in the sector. What makes BlockDAG stand apart is its hybrid DAG plus Proof-of-Work design. This setup balances speed, security, and growth potential. It shows more than hype, since usage and adoption are already proven. Unlike many coins that only talk about plans, BlockDAG has numbers to back its claim. Large-scale buys confirm interest, and momentum is building before its…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.81+0.05%
Boom
BOOM$0.01012-6.76%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005286+1.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 03:26
Share
AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution

AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution

TLDR AMD stock jumps as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 powers edge AI innovation in China. Ryzen AI Max+ 395 fuels AMD’s push into compact AI systems, lifting shares. AMD rallies on China showcase of Ryzen AI Max+ 395 edge AI chip systems. Market confidence rises as AMD bets big on edge AI with Ryzen AI [...] The post AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution appeared first on CoinCentral.
Edge
EDGE$0.37294+16.12%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03677+1.77%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1483+3.56%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/13 03:41
Share

Trending News

More

Wall Street's new darling: After Bitcoin and Ethereum, why are corporate coffers starting to bet big on Solana?

BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution

Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge

Ethereum’s future vs. Layer 2s: can dominance last?