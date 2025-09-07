Tether denies Bitcoin sell-off rumors, confirms buying BTC, gold, land

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino says the firm “didn’t sell any Bitcoin” and is still allocating profits into BTC, gold and land.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has denied recent rumors that the stablecoin issuer is offloading its Bitcoin holdings to buy gold.

In a Sunday post on X, Ardoino said the company “didn’t sell any Bitcoin,” and reaffirmed its strategy of allocating profits into assets like “Bitcoin, gold, and land.”

The comments came in response to speculation from YouTuber Clive Thompson, who cited Tether’s Q1 and Q2 2025 attestation data from BDO to claim the firm had reduced its Bitcoin (BTC) position. Thompson pointed to a drop from 92,650 BTC in Q1 to 83,274 BTC in Q2 as evidence of a sell-off.

