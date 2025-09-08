Tether Doubles Down on Gold Strategy With Additional $100M Elemental Investment

By: Blockhead
2025/09/08 13:11
EPNS
PUSH$0.03604+0.92%
Tether Doubles Down on Gold Strategy With Additional $100M Elemental Investment

Tether has invested an additional $100 million in Elemental Altus Royalties, the Canadian gold royalty company, as the stablecoin issuer deepens its strategy of deploying crypto profits into precious metals investments.

The investment coincides with Elemental's announced merger with rival EMX, creating a larger platform for Tether's gold exposure ambitions, the Financial Times reported. The transaction builds on Tether's initial $105 million investment in June that gave it a 37.8% stake in the Toronto-listed firm.

Juan Sartori, head of business initiatives at Tether, confirmed the investment forms part of the company's strategy to increase gold exposure through various channels. The approach reflects CEO Paolo Ardoino's view of gold as "natural Bitcoin" and a complement to digital assets.

Tether has pursued discussions with multiple mining and investment groups about participating across the entire gold supply chain, from extraction and refining to trading and royalty investments.

The world's largest stablecoin issuer generated $5.7 billion in profits during the first half of 2025 from interest earned on U.S. Treasury holdings backing its $168 billion USDT token. These substantial cash flows have enabled diversification beyond traditional Treasury investments.

Tether already holds $8.7 billion worth of gold bars in a Zurich vault as collateral for its stablecoin operations, making it one of the largest private gold holders globally. The company also operates XAUt, a gold-backed cryptocurrency token with an $880 million market capitalization.

Gold royalty companies like Elemental invest in mining projects in exchange for percentages of future production revenues, offering exposure to precious metals without direct operational risks. The business model appeals to investors seeking commodity exposure with lower capital requirements than mine ownership.

The investment strategy extends Tether's commodity involvement beyond gold, with the company building a significant trade finance business providing short-term funding for raw material cargoes. Tether's gold focus reflects broader interest in bridging digital currencies and physical assets. Other companies are exploring similar strategies, including Blue Gold's plans to launch tokens backed by future mining output.

Stay ahead of the curve. Click here to join the Blockhead community on Telegram today.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenAI plans to support feature-length Critterz

OpenAI plans to support feature-length Critterz

OpenAI plans to support feature-length Critterz.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 12:43
Share
Ethereum’s 32% YTD surge leaves Bitcoin behind: Can ETH catch gold, silver next?

Ethereum’s 32% YTD surge leaves Bitcoin behind: Can ETH catch gold, silver next?

Despite a strong YTD performance, ETH is struggling to break past resistance.
CATCH
CATCH$0.031+2.31%
Ethereum
ETH$4,298.25+0.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 12:00
Share
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.0114-3.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09936-0.72%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002123+2.70%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI plans to support feature-length Critterz

Ethereum’s 32% YTD surge leaves Bitcoin behind: Can ETH catch gold, silver next?

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

From Android to robot combat: A look at the RoboFi robot project ecosystem

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?