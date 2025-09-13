Tether Expands Into America With USA₮, Under New GENIUS Act Rules

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 15:47
Tether is officially stepping into the U.S. stablecoin race. CEO Paolo Ardoino confirmed today, September 12, 2025, that the company will launch USA₮ ($USAT), a new dollar-backed stablecoin designed to comply with U.S. regulations.

Unlike Tether’s global flagship USDT ($USDT, $170B market cap, CoinMarketCap), which operates offshore, USAT will be structured inside the U.S. market under the new GENIUS Act framework. It will be fully backed 1:1 by U.S. dollar reserves, including cash and Treasuries, and positioned for payments, remittances, and institutional adoption.

Leadership: Bo Hines Takes the Helm

The new entity will be led by Bo Hines, former White House Crypto Council Executive Director and Tether’s U.S. Strategic Advisor. Ardoino confirmed that Hines will step in as CEO of Tether USA₮, overseeing its rollout and regulatory engagement.

Hines has been instrumental in U.S. digital asset policy. His appointment signals Tether’s intent to go beyond just issuing another stablecoin, it wants a seat at the table in shaping American crypto regulation.

A Pivot Toward U.S. Compliance

Tether’s move is more than just a product launch. It marks a major strategic shift for the world’s largest stablecoin issuer.

For years, U.S. regulators criticized Tether’s offshore model and questioned its reserves. But with over $5B already invested in the U.S., partnerships with law enforcement agencies like the FBI and Secret Service, and 275+ law enforcement collaborations worldwide, Tether is showing it can operate inside regulatory guardrails.

The GENIUS Act is designed to provide clear rules for dollar-pegged tokens, and USAT could be the first major stablecoin launched under its umbrella.

Competing With Circle’s USDC

The new stablecoin also positions Tether to compete directly with Circle’s USDC ($USDC, $34B market cap, CoinMarketCap), the leading U.S.-regulated stablecoin.

Circle has long marketed itself as the compliant alternative to USDT. With USAT, Tether is closing that gap, and may even overtake USDC’s market position inside the United States if adoption scales quickly.

Highlights From Tether’s U.S. Push

The USA₮ announcement comes as Tether reveals new metrics about its global and domestic footprint:

  •  35% of USDT is held in high-inflation economies, stabilizing savings abroad.
  •  Tether is now the 18th largest holder of U.S. Treasuries.
  •  30M new users joined in Q2 alone.
  •  The network processes 17M transfers daily.
  •  Tether operates 500+ energy kiosks in Africa, bridging crypto access in underserved regions.
  •  It has built 275+ partnerships with law enforcement agencies worldwide.

These figures highlight Tether’s global dominance and underscore why USA₮ could be a pivotal tool for scaling inside the United States.

From Offshore Giant to U.S. Challenger

USDT ($USDT, $170B market cap, CoinMarketCap) remains the world’s largest stablecoin. But Tether is betting that U.S. compliance will not only neutralize regulatory risk, it will also expand adoption among American institutions and fintech companies that require fully U.S.-regulated instruments.

This dual-structure approach, USDT offshore, USA₮ domestic, allows Tether to balance global flexibility with U.S. market access.

Broader Vision: America as the Crypto Capital

Paolo Ardoino’s vision goes beyond just stablecoins. Tether is investing in energy infrastructure, Bitcoin mining, and financial inclusion projects. The company has even stated ambitions to become the largest Bitcoin miner in the world.

Launching USA₮ is part of a broader plan to position America as the global crypto hub. From strengthening U.S. markets to serving underbanked communities abroad, Tether is signaling that its next decade of growth will be anchored in the U.S.

What Comes Next

The timeline for USA₮ remains open. Tether has not given a launch date, but sources suggest it could go live before the end of 2025, pending regulatory approval.

If successful, USA₮ could reshape stablecoin competition in the U.S. and cement Tether as the first truly global-to-domestic crypto giant.

Tether’s launch of USA₮ is more than a product, it’s a political and strategic maneuver. With Bo Hines as CEO, regulatory compliance at the core, and billions already invested in U.S. markets, Tether is betting big on America.

The question now: will USA₮ become the stablecoin of choice in the U.S., or will Circle’s USDC hold its ground?

One thing is clear, the stablecoin race in the U.S. just got a lot more interesting.

Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell filed a civil lawsuit against prediction market platform Kalshi, alleging the company operates unlicensed sports betting disguised as “event contracts” in violation of state gambling laws. The Commonwealth seeks damages, civil penalties, and a permanent injunction to stop Kalshi from accepting sports wagers without proper licensing from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. The lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court claims Kalshi processed over $1 billion in sports wagers from 3.4 million bets between January and June 2025. Sports contracts comprised 70-75% of Kalshi’s trading volume, surpassing percentages recorded by licensed operators DraftKings and FanDuel during the same period.Source: MASS[.]GOV Kalshi Accused of Bypassing Consumer Protections Through “Event Contract” Model Massachusetts regulators allege Kalshi’s binary “yes or no” event contracts function identically to traditional sports betting while circumventing state oversight. The platform offers moneyline contracts, point spreads, over-under bets, and proposition wagers that mirror licensed operators’ offerings. The company allows users aged 18-21 to place bets despite Massachusetts requiring age 21 for sports wagering. Kalshi provides minimal responsible gambling safeguards compared to licensed operators, offering no deposit limits or cooling-off periods until March 2025. State officials note Kalshi markets extensively through television, social media, and partnerships with Robinhood. The platform previously advertised itself as “The First Nationwide Legal Sports Betting Platform” before shifting language to describe activities as “trading” after receiving cease-and-desist orders from multiple states. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission specifically requested Attorney General Campbell pursue enforcement action. Licensed operators pay $5 million for five-year licenses, plus annual fees of $1 million, while Kalshi operates without state authorization, despite processing comparable wagering volumes. Attorney General Campbell emphasized in a press release that sports wagering “comes with significant risk of addiction and financial loss and must be strictly regulated to mitigate public health consequences.” The filing requests a court order for Kalshi to cease Massachusetts operations during litigation. Federal vs State Jurisdiction Battle Intensifies Across Multiple States Kalshi argues its operations fall under Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight rather than state gambling regulation. The company previously sued Nevada and New Jersey gaming regulators, claiming federal authority preempts state enforcement actions. Federal courts sided with Kalshi in those cases, barring state regulators from intervening while litigation continues. However, at least seven states, including Arizona, Montana, Ohio, and Illinois, have issued cease-and-desist orders targeting the platform’s sports offerings. Robinhood Derivatives filed similar lawsuits against Nevada and New Jersey in August, claiming unfair treatment compared to Kalshi’s protected status. The trading platform facilitates event contracts that settle on Kalshi’s system while seeking identical federal preemption protections. Kalshi co-founder Tarek Mansour stated the company stands “ready to defend” its technology “once again in a court of law.” The platform maintains that prediction markets represent “critical innovation” that all Americans should have access to. Meanwhile, rival prediction market Polymarket prepares U.S. re-entry after CEO Shayne Coplan claimed CFTC approval. Business Insider reports that Polymarket is seeking funding that could potentially triple its $1 billion valuation to $10 billion. Notably, for Kalshi, its rapid growth trajectory adds complexity to the regulatory challenges it faces. The platform processed $441 million in trading volume during the first four days of the 2025 NFL season, with nearly $200 million on September 7 alone, which was one of its busiest periods since the 2024 presidential election.Source: X/Kalshi The company achieved $875 million in monthly volume during August 2025, while reports suggest Kalshi is approaching a new funding round, potentially valuing it at $5 billion. This would more than double its $2 billion valuation from a June funding round led by Paradigm with participation from Sequoia and Multicoin Capital. As it stands now, Massachusetts joins growing state-level enforcement efforts targeting platforms that process billions in wagering volume without traditional sports betting licenses. CFTC acting Commissioner Caroline Pham announced in February a shift away from “regulation by enforcement” toward fraud protection. However, the agency previously probed Super Bowl contracts offered by both Kalshi and Crypto.com before concluding investigations without enforcement actions
South Korean regulators push crypto ETF plan to power up local market

South Korean regulators push crypto ETF plan to power up local market

South Korea’s top financial watchdog is taking steps to bring spot crypto ETFs and stablecoin regulation into the mainstream as part of a broader plan to modernize the country’s digital asset market. According to a June 19 report by local…
Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

PEPE is today's top gainer.
