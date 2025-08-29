Tether Expands USDT to Bitcoin via RGB Protocol for Faster, Cheaper Transfers

Tether is expanding its footprint on Bitcoin with the launch of USDT on the RGB protocol, a smart contract and asset issuance layer anchored to Bitcoin that is fully compatible with the Lightning Network, According to a Thursday announcement. The integration enables issuers to mint and move assets cryptographically tied to Bitcoin transactions but validated offchain […]

