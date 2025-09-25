Tether, the entity behind the world’s largest stablecoin, is reportedly in talks to raise $20 billion at a $500 billion valuation, CEO Paolo Ardoino has confirmed. The deal could make Tether one of the world’s most valuable companies, alongside OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.Tether, the entity behind the world’s largest stablecoin, is reportedly in talks to raise $20 billion at a $500 billion valuation, CEO Paolo Ardoino has confirmed. The deal could make Tether one of the world’s most valuable companies, alongside OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Tether Exploring Major Fundraise, Eyes $500 Billion Valuation

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/25 00:58
Tether, the entity behind the world’s largest stablecoin, is reportedly in talks to raise $20 billion at a $500 billion valuation, CEO Paolo Ardoino has confirmed. The deal could make Tether one of the world’s most valuable companies, alongside OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. 

The company will look to raise the funds through a private placement, in exchange for a roughly 3% stake. 

Tether Evaluating Major Fundraising Round 

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has confirmed that the company is in discussions with investors to raise as much as $20 billion in a fundraising round that would value the company at around $500 billion. If the deal is successful, it could propel the USDT issuer alongside OpenAI and SpaceX as one of the world’s most valuable companies. According to sources, the company is offering a 3% stake through a private placement. Cantor Fitzgerald will act as the lead advisor for the deal. 

However, a source involved in the discussions tempered expectations, stating that these were top-end targets, and eventual numbers could be significantly lower. Ardoino confirmed the fundraising plans on X, stating, 

If it goes through, the deal could be an extraordinary achievement for the cryptocurrency industry. Tether’s closest competitor, stablecoin issuer Circle, is valued at around $30 billion. 

A Quiet Rise To The Top 

While Tether lacks the mainstream profile of companies like OpenAI and SpaceX, it has quietly become one of the world’s most profitable companies. The company posted $4.9 billion in profit during the second quarter alone, bringing its year-to-date total to a staggering $5.7 billion. The stablecoin issuer has maintained its position as the leading stablecoin issuer, as USDT remains the largest dollar-backed stablecoin in circulation, with a market capitalization of over $173 billion. The company currently holds a 56% share of the roughly $307 billion stablecoin market. 

Stablecoin Adoption On The Rise 

Stablecoin adoption has seen a sharp increase as they offer an efficient and low-cost avenue to move funds. They also help expand financial access and act as an on-ramp to blockchain applications. Recently, the United States passed the GENIUS Act to preserve the US Dollar’s dominance by establishing clear rules and regulations for stablecoin issuers. 

Tether, once dismissed and accused of being a criminal’s go-to cryptocurrency, has been planning its US return in recent months. Its US return is driven by President Trump’s pro-crypto policies. The company has also named a new CEO for its US businesses and institutions. The US-based entity will be regulated under the GENIUS Act.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Bitcoin
BTC$113 534,66+1,46%
Capverse
CAP$0,11638-0,50%
