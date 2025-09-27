Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

TLDR

Tether is looking to raise up to $20 billion in its largest funding round.

SoftBank and Ark Investment are reportedly in early talks to invest in Tether.

Tether’s valuation could reach $500 billion if the funding round is successful.

Cantor Fitzgerald, a Tether shareholder, is advising on the potential deal.

Tether plans to expand its market influence, including launching a USD-pegged stablecoin.

Tether, the world’s leading stablecoin issuer, is pursuing a significant funding round. Bloomberg reported that Tether aims to raise as much as $20 billion. This funding could value the company at approximately $500 billion, placing it among the most valuable private firms globally.

SoftBank and Ark Investment Eye Tether’s Funding Round

SoftBank and Ark Investment, two major technology investors, are reportedly in discussions to back Tether. These firms join a list of potential investors as Tether looks for external capital. Bloomberg noted that the two companies are in the early stages of talks with the stablecoin issuer.

Both SoftBank and Ark Investment are known for their technology-centric portfolios. Their involvement signals strong interest in Tether’s continued expansion beyond stablecoin issuance. This deal could represent a significant step for Tether, as it moves into a new phase of growth.

Cantor Fitzgerald Advises Tether on Funding Deal

Tether’s plan to raise funds comes as it looks to expand its market influence. The stablecoin issuer’s goal is to reach a $500 billion valuation, which could rival major tech companies. This move aligns with Tether’s broader strategy to strengthen its position in the cryptocurrency sector.

Cantor Fitzgerald, a Tether shareholder, is advising Cantor Fitzgerald on the potential deal. Tether’s recent announcement of a USD-pegged stablecoin highlights its ambition to extend its market reach. However, Tether’s CEO, Bo Hines, has stated that the company has “no plans to raise money.”

The post Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment appeared first on Blockonomi.