ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Tether Eyes U.S. Dominance with USAT Launch and Rumble Integration appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, is making a bold push back into the U.S. market with the launch of its new USAT stablecoin. To drive adoption, the company is teaming up with Rumble, a video platform with a strong U.S. user base. The move signals Tether’s ambition to challenge rivals like Circle’s USDC and …The post Tether Eyes U.S. Dominance with USAT Launch and Rumble Integration appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, is making a bold push back into the U.S. market with the launch of its new USAT stablecoin. To drive adoption, the company is teaming up with Rumble, a video platform with a strong U.S. user base. The move signals Tether’s ambition to challenge rivals like Circle’s USDC and …

Tether Eyes U.S. Dominance with USAT Launch and Rumble Integration

By: CoinPedia
2025/10/03 15:49
Union
U$0.006629-19.75%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02075-3.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.0525-16.00%
Wink
LIKE$0.004743-5.34%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001+0.01%
Tether launches USAT with Rumble

The post Tether Eyes U.S. Dominance with USAT Launch and Rumble Integration appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, is making a bold push back into the U.S. market with the launch of its new USAT stablecoin. To drive adoption, the company is teaming up with Rumble, a video platform with a strong U.S. user base. The move signals Tether’s ambition to challenge rivals like Circle’s USDC and PayPal’s PYUSD in a space that remains highly competitive.

Rumble Partnership as the Gateway

At the Token2049 event, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that Rumble will soon roll out a crypto wallet powered by Tether’s infrastructure. This wallet will directly support USAT, giving Rumble’s 51 million monthly active users, most of whom are in the U.S., easy access to the new stablecoin.

The integration builds on Tether’s earlier $775 million investment in Rumble, which secured the company a 48% ownership stake. With this partnership, Tether is betting that Rumble’s pro-crypto audience will help accelerate adoption in ways that traditional financial platforms cannot.

Why USAT Matters

Unlike Tether’s flagship USDT, which is widely used in global crypto markets but faces regulatory challenges in the U.S., the new USAT is designed specifically for the American market. It will be fully regulated and dollar-backed, giving it credibility in a region where compliance is essential for growth.

  • Also Read :
  •   Why Is Crypto Market Going Up Today?
  •   ,

By embedding USAT into a consumer-facing platform like Rumble, Tether hopes to normalize stablecoin use in everyday digital environments. If successful, this strategy could position USAT as more than just a trading tool; it could become part of how millions of Americans interact with money online.

A Shot at the U.S. Stablecoin Crown

The U.S. stablecoin space is already crowded, with Circle’s USDC enjoying strong institutional adoption and PayPal’s PYUSD aiming for mass-market reach. Tether’s challenge will be to carve out a distinct role for USAT and prove it can win over U.S. users.

Still, Tether’s approach is ambitious. By tying its stablecoin to a popular video streaming platform, the company is attempting to bridge entertainment, finance, and crypto in one ecosystem. If USAT gains traction, Tether could not only reestablish itself in the U.S. but also reshape how digital platforms integrate financial tools.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News

FAQs

What is Tether’s new USAT stablecoin?

USAT is Tether’s new dollar-backed stablecoin designed specifically for the U.S. market, aiming to compete with rivals like USDC and PYUSD through regulated compliance.

Why is Tether launching a new stablecoin?

Tether is launching USAT to strategically re-enter the competitive U.S. market with a fully regulated product, distinct from its global USDT stablecoin.

What is the difference between USDT and USAT?

Unlike USDT, which is used globally, USAT is specifically designed for the U.S. market with a focus on regulatory compliance and integration with platforms like Rumble.

How can I use the USAT stablecoin?

Initially, USAT will be accessible through a new crypto wallet on the Rumble platform, allowing users to hold and transact with the stablecoin for everyday digital use.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004989-2.69%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01491-26.76%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006593-8.08%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Tracking every movement in the crypto presale market is nearly impossible. But if we follow crypto whales, we might get a hint of which presale could deliver the highest returns. Right now, big-spending traders are highlighting projects such as EcoYield, a next-gen RWA platform; BlockDAG, a layer-1 network; and Remittix, a crypto-to-fiat app. These projects […] The post Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
GET
GET$0.00084-5.29%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.002881-2.83%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/04 19:12

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,943.22
$103,943.22$103,943.22

-1.70%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,510.60
$3,510.60$3,510.60

-2.18%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.35
$161.35$161.35

-3.23%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2673
$2.2673$2.2673

-2.56%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16300
$0.16300$0.16300

-2.37%