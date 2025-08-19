Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Adviser Bo Hines for US Push

Stablecoin giant Tether said on 19 Aug. it has hired Bo Hines, the former executive director of the White House Crypto Council in the Trump administration, as strategic advisor for digital assets and United States strategy.

Stablecoin giant Tether said on 19 Aug. it has hired Bo Hines, the former executive director of the White House Crypto Council in the Trump administration, as strategic advisor for digital assets and United States strategy. Hines will start immediately, working with senior management to guide the company’s policy engagement and oversee its long-planned expansion into the U.S. market.

Hines left the White House on 9 Aug. after helping steer the bipartisan Genius Act, the first federal framework for stablecoins, through Congress. During his seven-month tenure he also coordinated inter-agency work on digital-asset regulation. Tether chief executive Paolo Ardoino called Hines “an invaluable asset” whose legislative experience would help the company “build a strong U.S.-based presence.”

Headquartered in El Salvador, Tether issues USDT, the world’s largest stablecoin, with a market value of roughly $167 billion, according to Fortune. The hire comes as Tether seeks to deepen ties with U.S. regulators, compete with domestic rival Circle and prepare the launch of a dollar-backed token aimed at American customers.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.