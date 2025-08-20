Tether Hires Former White House Crypto Chief Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor

By: Blockhead
2025/08/20 16:45
Tether, the world's largest stablecoin issuer, has appointed Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and U.S. Strategy, just days after the former White House Crypto Council executive director announced his departure from the Trump administration.

Hines, who resigned from his government role last week citing a return to the private sector, will lead Tether's U.S. market strategy and expansion efforts with immediate effect, Tether announced on Tuesday. His appointment represents a significant coup for the company as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the world's largest digital asset market.

"Bo's appointment demonstrates our commitment to building a strong U.S.-based presence that spans across multiple sectors, starting with digital assets and expanding to new opportunities," said Paolo Ardoino, Tether's CEO, in a statement. He emphasized Hines' role will include "a deep focus on potential further investments in domestic infrastructure."

During his tenure at the White House, Hines was instrumental in advancing key crypto policy initiatives, including leading the working group that produced a 166-page digital asset policy report and helping implement Trump's executive order creating a Bitcoin strategic reserve. He also championed the GENIUS Act, landmark stablecoin legislation signed into law in July that provided regulatory clarity for the sector.

Hines described his departure from government as an opportunity to contribute to the private sector's role in digital asset innovation. "During my time in public service, I witnessed firsthand the transformative potential of stablecoins to modernize payments and increase financial inclusion," he said.

The appointment comes as Tether faces ongoing regulatory scrutiny despite its dominant position in the stablecoin market, with its USDT token commanding over 70% market share. The company has been working to strengthen its compliance framework and build relationships with U.S. policymakers as the sector matures.

Tether noted that its investment arm has already committed nearly $5 billion to the U.S. ecosystem, with Hines expected to reinforce the company's commitment to the American market. His policy expertise and government connections could prove valuable as Tether navigates the evolving regulatory landscape under the crypto-friendly Trump administration.

