Tether Hires Trump’s Ex-Crypto Chief Bo Hines to Drive U.S. Stablecoin Expansion

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/19 19:08
Tether has made its boldest move yet in the stablecoin race. The world’s largest stablecoin issuer has hired Bo Hines, President Trump’s former crypto chief, to spearhead its U.S. strategy and expansion.

Here’s what that could mean. 

From White House to Tether

Hines was little known before Trump tapped him earlier this year to help shape crypto policy. In six months at the White House, he worked closely with lawmakers and industry groups, pushing through the GENIUS Act, the first major U.S. law regulating stablecoins.

Now, just weeks after leaving government, he’s stepping into one of crypto’s most high-profile private sector roles.

“I’m thrilled to join Tether. The best is yet to come.” Hines said.

Tether’s U.S. Push

The hire comes as Tether prepares to launch a U.S.-compliant stablecoin separate from its flagship USDT. According to CEO Paolo Ardoino, the new token will target institutional payments and interbank settlements, with a rollout expected in late 2025 or early 2026.

“Bo has demonstrated incredible leadership within the U.S. Administration, where he was instrumental in advancing initiatives to foster innovation in digital assets, develop clear guardrails for stablecoin issuers, and build collaborative relationships between government and the blockchain industry.” Ardoino said.

Tether has already funneled nearly $5 billion into the U.S. ecosystem, showing its intent to go beyond just issuing coins.

Tether’s U.S. plans are coming at a good time. The company has built close ties with the Trump administration over the past year.

It works with Cantor Fitzgerald to custody U.S. Treasuries, whose former CEO Howard Lutnick is now Trump’s Commerce Secretary. Tether also invested $775 million into Rumble, the streaming platform tied to Trump’s media venture, and hired Republican lobbyist Jeff Miller.

Adding Hines only deepens those connections.

The Stablecoin Rivalry

Need we mention that the stablecoin sector is heating up?! 

The market is now worth more than $273 billion, with Tether holding a dominant $165 billion share. Rival Circle, which went public in June, is pushing hard as the U.S.-friendly alternative.

Both giants have been busy printing. In the past month alone, Tether and Circle minted a combined $9.5 billion in new stablecoins – extra liquidity that traders are watching closely for signals of market inflows.

Why It Matters

Hines’ jump from Washington to Tether is a signal. The world’s biggest stablecoin issuer is betting that deep political ties, a new regulatory framework, and a Trump-led government will open the door for its long-awaited U.S. comeback.

The stablecoin war is officially on.

