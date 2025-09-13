Tether Launches US Stablecoin USAT with Former White House Crypto Advisor as CEO

The announcement marks Tether’s biggest push into the American market after years of operating mainly overseas. The world’s largest stablecoin issuer revealed these plans at a press conference in New York on September 12, 2025.

Bo Hines Takes the Helm

Bo Hines brings significant government experience to his new role. He served as Executive Director of the Presidential Council of Advisers for Digital Assets under President Trump from January to August 2025. Before that, Hines worked as Tether’s Strategic Advisor starting in August 2025.

The 29-year-old North Carolina native graduated from Yale University in 2018 with a political science degree and earned his law degree from Wake Forest University in 2022. He also played college football at both NC State and Yale, making the Freshman All-American team at NC State in 2014.

Hines ran for Congress twice but lost both times. His political background and crypto policy experience made him an attractive choice for Tether’s US expansion.

“We want people to know that Tether is here to participate in the U.S. economy in a huge way,” Hines said at the announcement. He predicted “exorbitant” growth over the next 12 to 24 months.

USAT: Built for US Compliance

USAT will operate under the GENIUS Act, the new federal law that creates the first comprehensive regulatory framework for stablecoins in America. This law requires 100% reserve backing with US dollars or short-term Treasury bonds.

The new stablecoin differs from Tether’s main product, USDT, which serves global markets. USAT targets US businesses and institutions that need to follow American financial rules.

Tether will use its Hadron tokenization platform to power USAT. This technology platform helps create digital versions of real-world assets like stocks, bonds, and commodities. The platform includes built-in compliance tools for anti-money laundering and customer verification.

Anchorage Digital, America’s first federally regulated crypto bank, will issue USAT tokens. Cantor Fitzgerald will hold the reserves that back each token. Both companies must follow strict federal banking rules.

Strategic Partnerships Drive Growth

The partnership with Cantor Fitzgerald carries special significance. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick founded the financial services firm and remains closely connected to it. This relationship gives Tether a direct line to Trump administration officials.

Cantor Fitzgerald already manages much of Tether’s $170 billion in reserves. The firm holds these funds primarily in US Treasury bonds, making Tether one of the largest holders of American government debt worldwide.

Anchorage Digital brings crucial regulatory expertise. As a federally chartered crypto bank, it knows how to navigate complex financial rules. The company specializes in helping digital asset companies meet compliance requirements.

Industry observers see this as a smart move by Tether. The company gets regulatory credibility while maintaining its market-leading position.

Market Impact and Dollar Dominance

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent supports using stablecoins to strengthen America’s financial position. He said earlier this year: “we are going to keep the U.S. the dominant reserve currency in the world and we’re going to use stablecoins to do that.”

The stablecoin market has grown 34% this year, according to CryptoQuant data. Stablecoin transaction volumes now exceed those of Visa and Mastercard combined.

USAT could help cement the dollar’s global dominance. Every USAT token must be backed by US dollars or Treasury bonds. This creates constant demand for American currency and government debt.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino emphasized this point: “USAT is our commitment to ensuring that the dollar not only remains dominant in the digital age, but thrives.”

The company plans to launch USAT by the end of 2025. The new division will operate from Charlotte, North Carolina, where Hines lives with his family.

What This Means for Crypto

This move represents a major shift for Tether. The company has operated mainly outside US borders since its founding in 2014. Critics have questioned its transparency and regulatory compliance over the years.

The appointment of Hines signals Tether’s commitment to working with American regulators rather than against them. His government experience and political connections could prove valuable as the company navigates complex federal rules.

Tether’s US expansion comes at a perfect time. President Trump’s administration strongly supports crypto innovation, and Congress recently passed comprehensive stablecoin legislation. The success of USAT will depend on winning over American businesses and financial institutions who value regulatory compliance above all else.