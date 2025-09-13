Tether Launches USAT Stablecoin for US Market Under Former White House Crypto Czar Bo Hines

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/13 01:06
Tether is launching a new stablecoin called “USAT” that will be “purpose-built to serve the U.S. market and support American regulatory standards” under the leadership of Bo Hines, the former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council.

Hines joined the firm as an advisor in mid-August. He’ll now lead the USAT project as CEO of Tether USAT, according to a Sept. 12 press release. Hines, in a public statement, said the company had begun development on the new stablecoin and that it was focused on “creating a U.S.-regulated dollar-backed stablecoin designed to strengthen America’s role in the global economy.”

The firm didn’t give an expected launch date for USAT, but it did say the new stablecoin would be “GENIUS Act compliant” and that it would leverage the company’s own Hadron real-world-assets tokenization platform. It will also be fully backed by the US dollar. USAT will be issued by the Anchorage Digital bank and Cantor Fitzgerald will serve as the stablecoin’s designated reserve custodian and preferred primary dealer.

USDT Dominates Market with 500 Million Users

According to the press release, Tether’s USDT stablecoin now reaches nearly 500 million users. Data from CoinMarketCap indicates USDT has a market cap of approximately $169.5 billion. It is by far the largest stablecoin by cap, with Circle as its closest competitor with a market cap of $72.3 billion as of the time of this article’s publication.

The official USAT account on X.com was created in 2023, indicating that the firm has had the new stablecoin, or a project with a similar name, in its sights for at least a couple of years. Its first posts weren’t until Sept. 12, 2025, however.

As of yet, no time frame has been given for USAT’s official launch date or whether there will be geo-restrictions governing its availability once released.

The post Tether Launches USAT Stablecoin for US Market Under Former White House Crypto Czar Bo Hines appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
