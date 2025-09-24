Tether, the largest and most well-known stablecoin, is reportedly looking for a $500 billion valuation that could make the stablecoin issuer one of the world’s most valuable companies. Bloomberg confirmed that Tether aims to lock this $500 billion valuation through $15 billion and $20 billion in private funding. Tether is actively pursuing talks with multiple ... Read more The post Tether Looking to Raise Up to $20B, Bringing its Valuation to $500B appeared first on BiteMyCoin.Tether, the largest and most well-known stablecoin, is reportedly looking for a $500 billion valuation that could make the stablecoin issuer one of the world’s most valuable companies. Bloomberg confirmed that Tether aims to lock this $500 billion valuation through $15 billion and $20 billion in private funding. Tether is actively pursuing talks with multiple ... Read more The post Tether Looking to Raise Up to $20B, Bringing its Valuation to $500B appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Tether Looking to Raise Up to $20B, Bringing its Valuation to $500B

By: Bitemycoin
2025/09/24 14:32
Tether, the largest and most well-known stablecoin, is reportedly looking for a $500 billion valuation that could make the stablecoin issuer one of the world’s most valuable companies. Bloomberg confirmed that Tether aims to lock this $500 billion valuation through $15 billion and $20 billion in private funding.

Tether is actively pursuing talks with multiple investors to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion for around 3% of its equity through a private placement, with Cantor Fitzgerald performing the lead adviser role. The discussions are in the early stages, and multiple sources claim that the final numbers in the deal could end up lower than the company’s expectations. According to the latest market evaluation, this deal would place Tether alongside OpenAI and SpaceX in terms of private company valuations.

Tether to Maximize the Scale of the Company’s Strategy across All Existing and New Business Lines, says Paolo Ardoino 

Bloomberg, one of the prominent global media and financial data companies, reported that Tether Holdings SA, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, is in talks with investors to raise as much as $20 billion, a deal that could propel the crypto firm into the highest ranks of the world’s most valuable private companies. 

According to the report, the El Salvador-based organization is expecting between $15 billion and $20 billion in exchange for the company’s 3% stake. The announcement from the stablecoin issuer is proof of the rising demand and significance of stablecoins after the crypto-friendly policies and positive regulatory environment in the United States under the Trump administration. 

Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s chief executive officer, has officially confirmed that the stablecoin issuer company aims to maximize the scale of the company’s strategy across all existing and new business lines. He tweeted on X that Tether was evaluating a raise from a selected group of high-profile key investors to maximize the scale of the Company’s strategy across all existing and new business lines (stablecoins, distribution ubiquity, AI, commodity trading, energy, communications, media) by several orders of magnitude.

The people involved in the strategic planning confirmed that the process aims at top-end targets, and the final number in the deal could be significantly lower than initially expected by the organization. The authorized spokespersons said that the talks are in early stages and the details of the proposed investment might change as time progresses. They also added that the transaction would involve new equity rather than existing investors selling their stakes, and that Cantor Fitzgerald would act as the lead adviser. 

Based on the stake offered by Tether, the newly proposed deal would take the company to around $500 billion, placing it in the same league as OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, and would mark an extraordinary achievement for an organization operating in the crypto business. The latest evaluation suggests that Tether’s direct rival, Circle Internet Group Inc., a publicly traded stablecoin issuer, is valued at around $30 billion as of Tuesday afternoon.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has already mentioned their plans to introduce USAT, a U.S.-specific stablecoin catering to different use cases than USDT. He added that they had built the most popular distribution channel for the United States, but also for the United States to reach the world. He stated that with USAT and USDT together, they could bring financial services to the rest of the world and also to the underserved communities in the United States. (Federal Reserve, U.S. Treasury).

