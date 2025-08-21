Tether Mints $1 Billion USDT on Ethereum

Tether’s treasury wallet minted 1 billion new Tether tokens (USDT) on the Ethereum blockchain on 20 August, according to data from blockchain explorer Etherscan

Tether’s treasury wallet minted 1 billion new Tether tokens (USDT) on the Ethereum blockchain on 20 August, according to data from blockchain explorer Etherscan.

The single transaction, executed at 11:37 a.m. UTC and recorded under hash 0x5e59ee3e1d04c711467130581de3e9da4f5eae9cc763664e13ef34cb82df65b8, increases the supply of the dollar-pegged stablecoin by roughly $1 billion.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.