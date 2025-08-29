Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

TLDR :

Tether announced it will launch USD₮ on RGB, a protocol designed to bring scalable asset issuance directly onto Bitcoin.

RGB enables private and lightweight asset transactions, allowing stablecoins like USD₮ to operate natively on Bitcoin wallets.

Users will soon send, hold, and transfer USD₮ alongside Bitcoin while keeping transactions private and even offline.

This expansion underscores Tether’s effort to make Bitcoin a base for secure and everyday stablecoin payments worldwide.

Tether has revealed a plan that shifts stablecoins deeper into Bitcoin. The company confirmed that USD₮ will soon operate through RGB, a protocol built for asset issuance on Bitcoin. This marks a change for stablecoin transactions, moving them onto Bitcoin’s infrastructure.

The move opens new pathways for stablecoin use while expanding Bitcoin’s utility beyond a store of value. For global crypto users, the announcement signals fresh options for payments, transfers, and wallet integrations.

RGB Protocol Expands Bitcoin’s Role in Crypto

According to a blog post shared by Tether, the integration with RGB follows the protocol’s recent 0.11.1 mainnet release.

RGB allows asset issuance directly on Bitcoin, designed with scalability and privacy at its core. It gives users the ability to handle assets without intermediaries, aiming for lightweight and sovereign transactions.

With USD₮ added, users will manage Bitcoin and stablecoins within the same wallet. They can send and receive value instantly while maintaining control of their data. Transactions may even happen offline, showing how flexible the setup could become.

Tether said this aligns with its long-term view of Bitcoin as the most secure and decentralized network.

Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s chief executive, explained that Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels native and efficient. He said RGB provides the foundation for USD₮ to expand into that role. The announcement frames the move as a practical step, not just a technical one, to keep Bitcoin positioned as a platform for global payments.

What the Expansion Means for USD₮ and Bitcoin

With the launch, USD₮ gains a presence inside Bitcoin’s growing ecosystem, moving beyond traditional blockchains like Ethereum or Tron.

The shift shows Tether’s focus on spreading stablecoin accessibility across networks. For users, it means holding stablecoins in the same place as Bitcoin without bridging or extra steps.

The update points to more flexible payments for billions of people using stablecoins as digital cash. Crypto wallets supporting RGB will likely add direct USD₮ options alongside BTC.

By combining Tether’s stable value with Bitcoin’s security, the rollout aims to give users both stability and decentralization in one experience.

The announcement also shows a stronger overlap between Bitcoin and stablecoins. RGB was built to extend Bitcoin’s capabilities, and Tether is using that framework to broaden stablecoin usage.

With USD₮ already leading stablecoin volumes, this step positions Bitcoin as a more active layer in everyday transactions.

The post Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion appeared first on Blockonomi.