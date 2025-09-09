Tether Outperforms Most Bitcoin ETFs in Annual Purchases

Key Highlights

Tether adds 27,700 BTC, surpassing several mid-tier ETFs.

15% of quarterly profits are invested in Bitcoin for long-term growth.

Total Bitcoin reserves reach 100,521 BTC, worth over $11 billion.

Tether Surpasses Mid-Tier ETFs With Bitcoin Purchases

USDT stablecoin issuer Tether has become one of the largest corporate buyers of Bitcoin over the past 12 months, adding more than 27,700 BTC to its reserves — surpassing the holdings of several spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to CEO Paolo Ardoino.

About 7,900 BTC were placed directly in reserves to back USDT, while another 19,800 BTC were transferred to the Twenty One Capital (XXI) digital asset fund, co-invested by Tether.

This strategy allowed the company to outpace mid-tier ETFs such as VanEck HODL, Bitwise BITB, Ark 21Shares ARKB, and WisdomTree BTCW in purchase volumes.

Despite Tether’s growth, major market players remain ahead. BlackRock IBIT added 394,600 BTC, Grayscale Mini Bitcoin Trust 44,200 BTC, and Fidelity FBTC 27,900 BTC.

Company Allocates Profits to Bitcoin and Secures Long-Term Resilience

Ardoino explained that Tether combines stablecoin support with long-term investment positions:

Tether began systematically purchasing Bitcoin in May 2023, committing to allocate 15% of quarterly profits to the cryptocurrency. This policy makes Tether one of the few major corporate players to officially invest a portion of profits in Bitcoin.

Currently, Tether’s total Bitcoin reserves stand at 100,521 BTC, or approximately $11.32 billion at the time of writing. According to Bitcoin Treasuries, this makes the company the third-largest corporate Bitcoin owner globally, behind Strategy and Block.one.