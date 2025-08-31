Tether Plans USDT Launch on Bitcoin’s RGB Protocol as Stablecoin Market Nears $300 Billion Record ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 01:36
Moonveil
MORE$0.10327+3.03%
Capverse
CAP$0.06935-2.07%
Movement
MOVE$0.1225+1.32%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20797+1.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019512+3.16%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Stablecoin issuer Tether has announced plans to onboard USDT on RGB, a decentralized protocol for issuing assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. This announcement comes on the heels of the platform’s launch, which aims to expand the Bitcoin network beyond a store of value and open the door to stablecoins on the platform. Although a section of the community wanted Bitcoin to stick to its traditional approach, many point to the benefits for crypto users.

Tether Seeks To Expand Stablecoin Reach

In a recent press release, the company noted that the move will allow USDT to be converted on the world’s most secure network, onboarding faster transfers in cross-border payments. RGB recently launched its mainnet with a new release, drawing the attention of the wider cryptocurrency community.

Users can now deploy Bitcoin and USDT in the same wallet alongside private offline transactions. A major driver of Tether’s plans is the stability of stablecoin issuers, coupled with the security of Bitcoin. Blockchain security has been a significant topic of discussion in recent months, with several hacks and bridge exploits resulting in millions of dollars in losses.

Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels truly native, lightweight, private, and scalable,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. “With RGB, USDT gains a powerful new pathway on Bitcoin, reinforcing our belief in Bitcoin as the foundation of a freer financial future.”

Another catalyst is the size of the Bitcoin network, which has added trillions in value as institutional investors gain more exposure. Tether aims to capitalize on the momentum as large investors dominate the market while expanding its stablecoin market share. Bitcoin moved slightly above $112,000 this week, while the stablecoin market cap reached a new record of over $295 billion.

Advertisement

&nbsp

Data from DeFiLlama shows that USDT’s dominance is over 59.7%, with a market cap of $167 billion. Meanwhile, Circle’s USDC and Ethena USDe rank next with a $69.1 billion $12.2 billion market capitalization, respectively.

Stablecoins hit a new all-time high as the global financial markets brace up for major rollouts. This year, major traditional firms have begun exploring stablecoins to boost cross-border settlements. Firms like Stripe have tapped major banks in the United States to consider options. Uber and retail chains have also revealed plans to cut centralized costs.

Away from dollar-based assets, China is also exploring yuan-based assets to support its economy and promote the use of its currency. Firms like JD and Ant International have backed such moves, urging the government to roll out effective regulations.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/tether-plans-usdt-launch-on-bitcoins-rgb-protocol-as-stablecoin-market-nears-300-billion-record/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000

Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000

The post Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum outperformed other altcoin sectors as supply shrank and whale bets mounted. With transactions hitting records and ETH rebounding, the question remains: can this momentum spark a sustained rally? Ethereum [ETH] traded higher on the daily chart, logging modest gains over the past 24 hours. The altcoin continued to steer the season, extending its outperformance against Bitcoin [BTC]. The altcoin’s rally has been fueled by whale and institutional accumulation, with retail also joining the train. Most of the altcoin sectors had, however, shifted back to closing in the red. Ethereum vs. other altcoins Comparing ETH to other altcoin sectors, it showed clear leadership this month. ETH led with a performance reading of 0.20, slightly higher than those of Layer 2s (L2) and DeFi tokens. By mid-August, DeFi and L2s briefly led, but ETH reclaimed the lead into month-end. Naturally, DePin and AI tokens trailed just below. Source: Glassnode As Q3 2025 closed in, sectors such as gaming, AI, and staking posted losses. In fact, Ethereum stood out as the leader of capital rotation. Ethereum price rebounds On the weekly price action, ETH wicked to $4,900 before rejection. The spike signaled a potential rally, breaking a double top near $4,000. Recent price action tested the $4,400 zone, a recovery from the dip below $4,300. As of press time, ETH was only up by about 13%. Source: TradingView If ETH advanced toward $4,800, large liquidation clusters could trigger resets. On top of that, $7.23 billion in ETH short positions risked a squeeze, potentially propelling the price toward $5,000. Supply shrinks, whales bet big! Additionally, the supply of Ethereum was shrinking with whales, institutions, and retail scooping up more ETH. In fact, staking contributed to the supply shock, with nearly 30% of ETH staked. BlackRock reportedly accumulated nearly $1 billion worth of ETH…
NEAR
NEAR$2.427+0.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,797.69+0.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10332+3.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:09
Share
Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k?

Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k?

The post Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Ethereum maintained its position near the $4300 level, it showed potential for a breakout. Here’s all you need to know about Ethereum’s price action – how it’s shaping up and where it’s going. Ethereum maintained critical short-term support around $4,350 at press time. The level was decisive for momentum as the token traded within a narrow range. According to analyst observations, the chart’s structure showed potential for a breakout if buyers regained control near the resistance level. Was this setup enough for the next move higher? ETH price Remained in a Defined Trading Range The ETH price stayed between $4,183 and $4,933 during the recent period. This range defined market indecision. Repeated tests of resistance near $4,933 limited further upside. The psychological ceiling at $5,000 also capped gains. Support at $4,350 aligned with consolidation after several failed attempts to break higher. Analysts said this region was key because it combined technical support with market memory from earlier moves. If this level failed, downside pressure could have targeted $4,000, with extended retracements pointing toward $3,800. Charts indicated higher lows across the structure. That pattern showed that buyers remained present even after sharp fluctuations. A pattern resembling a “W” appeared on the chart. This technical setup often indicated accumulation before an upward breakout. If confirmed, the next stage could have opened the path toward $4,800 to $5,000. Source: X At the time of writing, the ETH price was around $4,400, representing monthly gains of about 15 percent compared with early August. Even with pullbacks, the token stayed higher than its late summer levels. Ethereum Price Depended on Holding $4,350 The $4,350 zone acted as a pivot point for near-term direction. If buyers defended this level, conditions favored another attempt at resistance. Analysts said sustained defense here increased the probability of a…
NEAR
NEAR$2.427+0.33%
Wormhole
W$0.08725+5.34%
Movement
MOVE$0.1226+1.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 01:08
Share
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4404+3.35%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01899+3.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum: How a potential squeeze could push ETH to $5,000

Ethereum Holds Crucial Support, How Soon Will ETH Hit $5k?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Cardano Price Forecast 2025: Can ADA Break $1 and Target $1.84?

XRP’s Whales Slow Down, Hinting at Significant Price Climb