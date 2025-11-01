Tether Posts $10B Q3 Profit, Becomes 17th Largest U.S. Treasuries Holder Globally

TLDR :

Tether’s Q3 2025 profit surpasses $10B, confirming strong financial performance globally.

USD₮ circulating supply exceeds $174B, with $6.8B in excess reserves as a buffer.

Tether holds $135B in U.S. Treasuries, ranking 17th among global debt holders.

Company expands investments into AI, renewable energy, and P2P communications infrastructure.



Tether’s latest Q3 2025 attestation shows the company continues to expand its financial footprint. The stablecoin issuer reports over $10 billion in profit year-to-date, reflecting steady performance.

USD₮ circulating supply now exceeds $174 billion, while excess reserves remain strong at $6.8 billion. The report highlights Tether’s growing exposure to U.S. Treasuries, now totaling $135 billion.

Tether’s Growing Treasuries Exposure and Market Position

Tether has become one of the world’s largest holders of U.S. government debt. Its $135 billion exposure places it 17th globally, surpassing nations such as South Korea.

The holdings include both direct and indirect investments, signaling a highly diversified approach. Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s CEO, stated that the exposure reinforces the company’s financial stability.

Treasuries exposure complements Tether’s reserve strategy, which also includes $12.9 billion in gold and $9.9 billion in Bitcoin. These assets make up roughly 13% of total reserves.

Analysts tracking stablecoin markets note that this diversification supports liquidity and user trust. Tether’s balance sheet confirms that total reserves exceed liabilities by $6.77 billion.

The company’s disciplined growth continues despite global macroeconomic uncertainties. Q3 2025 alone saw $17 billion in new USD₮ issuance, marking one of the highest quarterly performances to date.

This treasury exposure positions Tether as a key institutional player, capable of bridging crypto and traditional financial markets. Investors now monitor Tether’s performance closely for trends in digital dollar stability and market liquidity.

USD₮ Supply Growth and Strategic Investments

The Q3 2025 report confirms USD₮ supply growth above $174 billion, reflecting increased adoption globally. Tether now serves over 500 million users worldwide, illustrating its role as the leading digital dollar.

Excess reserves of $6.8 billion continue to act as a safety buffer, ensuring backing for all tokens in circulation. In October, Tether resolved Celsius litigation using proprietary capital, leaving circulating token reserves unaffected at over $183 billion.

Tether is also expanding its investment portfolio, focusing on AI, renewable energy, and communications infrastructure. These initiatives remain separate from the reserves backing USD₮, signaling forward-looking proprietary investments.

Tether Holdings applied for an Investment Fund License in El Salvador under the new Private Alternative Investment Fund law.

In addition, the company launched a share buyback program with potential participation from institutional investors.

Overall Group equity approaches $30 billion, while Tether maintains strong liquidity to support growth and market trust. These moves underline Tether’s focus on stability and scalable expansion.

