Tether Posts $10B Q3 Profit, Becomes 17th Largest U.S. Treasuries Holder Globally

By: Blockonomi
2025/11/01 01:39
TLDR:

  • Tether’s Q3 2025 profit surpasses $10B, confirming strong financial performance globally.
  • USD₮ circulating supply exceeds $174B, with $6.8B in excess reserves as a buffer.
  • Tether holds $135B in U.S. Treasuries, ranking 17th among global debt holders.
  • Company expands investments into AI, renewable energy, and P2P communications infrastructure.

Tether’s latest Q3 2025 attestation shows the company continues to expand its financial footprint. The stablecoin issuer reports over $10 billion in profit year-to-date, reflecting steady performance. 

USD₮ circulating supply now exceeds $174 billion, while excess reserves remain strong at $6.8 billion. The report highlights Tether’s growing exposure to U.S. Treasuries, now totaling $135 billion. 

Tether’s Growing Treasuries Exposure and Market Position

Tether has become one of the world’s largest holders of U.S. government debt. Its $135 billion exposure places it 17th globally, surpassing nations such as South Korea. 

The holdings include both direct and indirect investments, signaling a highly diversified approach. Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s CEO, stated that the exposure reinforces the company’s financial stability.

Treasuries exposure complements Tether’s reserve strategy, which also includes $12.9 billion in gold and $9.9 billion in Bitcoin. These assets make up roughly 13% of total reserves. 

Analysts tracking stablecoin markets note that this diversification supports liquidity and user trust. Tether’s balance sheet confirms that total reserves exceed liabilities by $6.77 billion.

The company’s disciplined growth continues despite global macroeconomic uncertainties. Q3 2025 alone saw $17 billion in new USD₮ issuance, marking one of the highest quarterly performances to date. 

This treasury exposure positions Tether as a key institutional player, capable of bridging crypto and traditional financial markets. Investors now monitor Tether’s performance closely for trends in digital dollar stability and market liquidity.

USD₮ Supply Growth and Strategic Investments

The Q3 2025 report confirms USD₮ supply growth above $174 billion, reflecting increased adoption globally. Tether now serves over 500 million users worldwide, illustrating its role as the leading digital dollar.

Excess reserves of $6.8 billion continue to act as a safety buffer, ensuring backing for all tokens in circulation. In October, Tether resolved Celsius litigation using proprietary capital, leaving circulating token reserves unaffected at over $183 billion.

Tether is also expanding its investment portfolio, focusing on AI, renewable energy, and communications infrastructure. These initiatives remain separate from the reserves backing USD₮, signaling forward-looking proprietary investments. 

Tether Holdings applied for an Investment Fund License in El Salvador under the new Private Alternative Investment Fund law.

In addition, the company launched a share buyback program with potential participation from institutional investors. 

Overall Group equity approaches $30 billion, while Tether maintains strong liquidity to support growth and market trust. These moves underline Tether’s focus on stability and scalable expansion.

The post Tether Posts $10B Q3 Profit, Becomes 17th Largest U.S. Treasuries Holder Globally appeared first on Blockonomi.

