Tether Pulls Ex-White House Crypto Chief Into U.S. Expansion Play

TLDR:

Tether named Bo Hines, ex-White House Crypto Council leader, as Strategic Advisor for U.S. digital asset expansion.

Hines will coordinate Tether’s U.S. crypto strategy, building policy relationships and guiding its domestic investment plans.

While at the White House, Hines advanced digital asset policy, stablecoin guardrails, and interagency blockchain initiatives.

Tether has already reinvested nearly $5 billion in the U.S. economy and plans deeper infrastructure commitments.

The world’s largest stablecoin issuer is sharpening its focus on Washington. Tether has appointed Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and U.S. Strategy.

Hines previously led the White House Crypto Council under President Donald Trump. The appointment comes as Tether steps up efforts to expand its U.S. presence. The company confirmed the move in an official release on August 19, 2025.

Bo Hines Brings Crypto Policy Experience to Tether

The company said Hines will join its core team to guide U.S. strategy and expansion. His role will involve coordinating directly with lawmakers and regulators. According to the company, he will also work closely with industry stakeholders on blockchain adoption.

During his White House tenure, Hines helped push policy frameworks for stablecoin issuers. He also managed interagency working groups on responsible innovation and financial safety. Tether highlighted his background in law, policy, and private sector strategy as assets for the role.

The company has described his appointment as part of a long-term plan to build roots in the U.S. market. CEO Paolo Ardoino stated that Hines’ understanding of legislative processes will support domestic expansion. Tether said it views the U.S. as its largest growth opportunity.

Tether Expands U.S. Digital Asset Strategy

Tether Investments has already reinvested almost $5 billion in the U.S. ecosystem. The company expects Hines to reinforce its commitment to domestic markets. His addition comes as Tether signals interest in expanding beyond stablecoins into wider infrastructure investment.

The company release noted Hines will help shape engagement with U.S. policymakers. This includes strengthening relationships to support compliance and responsible adoption of blockchain technology. Tether positioned the appointment as a step toward redefining its presence in the digital economy.

Hines himself expressed optimism about the role. He pointed to stablecoins’ ability to modernize payments and increase financial inclusion. He said his aim is to support Tether in building products designed for stability, compliance, and innovation in the U.S.

A statement from the company confirmed he will work directly with senior leadership. The focus, according to the release, is to secure policy alignment and market expansion.

