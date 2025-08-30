Tether Shares Relatively Positive News for 5 Altcoins It Had Virtually “Declared Dead”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 13:22
Tether has released an updated announcement regarding its planned end of support for five blockchain networks.

The company announced a year ago that it would halt USDT issuance and redemption on the Omni, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand networks starting September 1, 2025. However, following feedback from the communities, Tether abandoned its plan to freeze smart contracts on these networks.

Following this decision, users will still be able to transfer USDT between wallets on these legacy chains. However, Tether will discontinue official support, direct issuance, and refund services for these blockchains.

Tether stated in a statement that this decision aligns with its strategy of focusing on the strongest ecosystems in terms of developer activity, scalability, and user demand. The company also stated that it will maintain transparency and communication with the community throughout the transition.

Tether has recently been in the news for introducing its own blockchain network, which has no transfer fees. In response, Tron, one of the networks that handles the most stablecoin transfers, has also significantly reduced its transaction fees.

*This is not investment advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
