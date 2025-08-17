Tether Taps $165B as Stablecoin Sector Climbs to $273B

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 03:30
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998+0.05%

Over the past week, the stablecoin market expanded by 1.28%, adding $3.464 billion to reach a total of $273.169 billion. Tether ( USDT) remains the heavyweight, commanding 60.49% of the entire market, with its supply climbing by roughly 730 million coins during the seven-day period.

Tether and USDC Add to Market Dominance as Stablecoin Economy Pushes Higher

Tether (USDT) holds a commanding lead on the stablecoin leaderboard with a hefty $165.25 billion market cap, climbing 0.44% this week and 2.93% over the past month. In dollar terms, that’s a $4.7 billion boost to USDT’s market cap in just 30 days. USDC holds second at $66.80 billion, climbing 3.56% in seven days and 7.56% in a month.

USDC added roughly $2.29 billion to its market cap this week, bringing its 30-day growth to $4.69 billion. In third place, Ethena’s USDe shines with $10.99 billion, soaring 12.31% over the week and an eye-popping 106% for the month. Sky’s DAI holds $4.51 billion, climbing 4.38% in a week and 4.39% in a month, while its counterpart, sky dollar (USDS), sits just behind at $4.48 billion, dipping 11.22% weekly but advancing 11.24% over 30 days.

Blackrock’s BUIDL holds $2.37 billion, marking a mild 4.48% gain for the week but a steep 15.61% drop over the month. The monthly decline traces back to last month’s pullback in the tokenized treasury sector, though the market has bounced 6.46% in the past week, according to rwa.xyz stats. World Liberty Financial’s USD1 trails closely with a $2.21 billion market cap, edging up 0.51% this week and 0.12% over the past month.

Ethena’s USDtb sits at $1.46 billion, posting modest gains of 0.34% for the week and 0.76% over the month. Falcon’s USDf jumped 6.50% this week and an eye-catching 86.35% in 30 days, reaching $1.23 billion. Paypal’s PYUSD follows at $1.18 billion, climbing 15.56% weekly and 40.26% for the month. First Digital’s FDUSD has slipped out of the top ten, now holding the 11th spot with a $1.02 billion market cap. It eked out a 0.08% gain for the week but tumbled 14.73% over the past month.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.47-4.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.09-4.98%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004019-7.77%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01371-4.25%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M