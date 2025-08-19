Tether taps former White House Crypto Council head Bo Hines to lead digital asset strategy in the US

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 19:04
Key Takeaways

  • Bo Hines, who served as a top crypto advisor under President Donald Trump, has joined Tether as Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and US Strategy.
  • Bo Hines will lead Tether’s US market expansion and engagement with policymakers and industry stakeholders.

Tether, the company behind the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, USDT, has tapped Bo Hines, the former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council, as its new Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and US Strategy, according to a Tuesday press release.

Hines joined Tether just over a week after stepping down as one of President Trump’s top crypto advisors. Appointed last December to lead the White House Crypto Council, he gained influence in the crypto industry by advancing the administration’s bid to position the US as the world’s crypto capital, spearheading reforms, and strengthening relationships between the government and the blockchain industry.

Tether said Hines’ policy expertise and network in Washington will be central to strengthening its position in the US, where Tether has already committed billions of dollars in reinvestment.

In his new role, Hines will take on responsibility for shaping and executing Tether’s US strategy as the company deepens its presence in the world’s largest market.

Working as part of the Group’s core leadership team, he will be tasked with coordinating policy engagement, building relationships with regulators and lawmakers, and guiding Tether’s expansion efforts across digital assets and related sectors.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/tether-us-expansion-bo-hines/

