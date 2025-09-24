Tether targets $500B valuation with private placement: Report

Tether Holdings, issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, is seeking to raise as much as $20 billion in a private funding round that would value the company at roughly $500 billion, according to a report.

The El Salvador-based firm is negotiating with investors to sell a 3% equity stake, a move that would place Tether among the highest-valued private companies globally, Bloomberg reported.

Tether’s USDT token underpins much of global crypto trading, serving as a dollar-pegged asset used for liquidity and settlement. The company has previously drawn criticism over transparency in its reserves, though in recent years it has emphasized its shift into short-term US Treasuries and independent attestation reports.

A $500 billion valuation would represent a leap far beyond publicly traded peers such as Coinbase, which carries a market cap closer to $50 billion, underscoring Tether’s profitability — estimated at more than $13 billion in net income in 2024, according to analyst projections.

The timing of the potential raise coincides with heightened regulatory focus: US and European authorities have pushed for tighter oversight of stablecoins, with some proposals treating them as systemic payment instruments.

Tether, earlier this month, announced that it would be launching a US-based stablecoin called USAT with former White House crypto official Bo Hines as CEO.

The timing of the raise comes as Tether’s role in global markets is expanding beyond crypto. A recent Blockworks report noted the firm was the seventh-largest net buyer of US Treasurys in Q2 2025, with $8 billion in incremental purchases, making it a “quasi-sovereign allocator” in dollar funding markets.

At the same time, the US Treasury has opened a public comment period under the GENIUS Act, the first major US legislation focused on payment stablecoins, seeking feedback on consumer protections and illicit finance risks.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

