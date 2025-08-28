Tether to Launch $86B USD₮ on Bitcoin via RGB Protocol, Unlocking Private & Native Stablecoin Payments

Key Takeaways:
Tether, the largest issuer of stablecoins, has unveiled plans to deploy its flagship USD₮ stablecoin natively on Bitcoin via the RGB protocol, a milestone development that could transform the stablecoin landscape by enabling secure, fast, and private transactions using the world’s most decentralized blockchain.
Tether’s upcoming integration with RGB represents one of the most significant stablecoin advancements for Bitcoin to date. The RGB protocol which recently launched its v0.11.1 mainnet release, enables the issuance of digital assets on Bitcoin using client-side validation and off-chain asset data, minimizing chain bloat and enhancing privacy.
This means that for the first time, USD₮ will be able to exist directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, not as a wrapped token or on a secondary chain, but as a fully native asset. This shift will allow billions of users globally to send and receive stablecoin payments over Bitcoin with offline capabilities, reduced on-chain footprint, and full user control.
“Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels truly native, lightweight, private, and scalable,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. “With RGB, USD₮ gains a powerful new pathway on Bitcoin.”
RGB is a smart contract and asset issuance protocol built on top of Bitcoin and compatible with the Lightning Network. Unlike other solutions, which need new opcodes or base-layer consensus changes, RGB makes use of zero- knows cryptography and client-side validation to issue and manage digital assets privately and efficiently.
Key features of RGB include:
With these characteristics in play, Tether can make USD₮ transactions as natural and sovereign as Bitcoin itself.
This allows users to save USDm and BTC in the same wallet, creating new opportunities to make daily purchases and cross-border remittances, in particular in the developing markets with restricted access to financial services.
For example:
This makes Bitcoin not only a store of value, but a functional, decentralized payment system, which can support stablecoins and digital contracts.
The move by Tether belongs to a larger trend in which the issuers of stablecoins are pursuing more procurement of decentralization and censorship resistance by leveraging the strengths of Bitcoin. Unlike Ethereum-based stablecoins, which face rising concerns about smart contract vulnerabilities and high gas fees, USD₮ on RGB offers:
Tether supports more than $86 billion USD₮ in circulation, and its assistance may be a critical catalyst of RGB uptake. To support this new phase of fungible-asset Bitcoin-native stablecoin work, developers, wallet providers, and exchanges are now encouraged to adopt RGB20 -the fungible asset token standard.
The RGB integration does not only impact Bitcoin, but it transforms the competition of the crypto realm. The largest stablecoin volumes today are account-based and cryptocurrency-based models Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and others, which today are more privately disclosed because of their architecture, and their exposure to regulation.
Introducing stablecoins to Bitcoin natively, Tether can recover the role of Bitcoin in everyday payment, especially in:
As more wallets integrate RGB and support USD₮, Bitcoin could evolve into the most trusted global settlement layer, not just for BTC but also for stable assets.
