Tether to Launch Native $USDT Transfers on Bitcoin Network

Key Points:
- Tether introduces USDT on Bitcoin via RGB, expanding native stablecoin use on the blockchain.
- RGB enables private, scalable, and user-controlled USDT transactions, including offline payments.
- USDT supply exceeds 167.3B with $117.9B daily volume, reinforcing its dominance in global liquidity.
Tether has announced the launch of USDT on RGB, a protocol designed for native asset issuance on Bitcoin. The move expands Bitcoin’s role beyond a store of value by enabling stablecoin transactions directly on its network.
RGB reached mainnet with its 0.11.1 release, introducing private, scalable, and user-controlled asset issuance. By adopting RGB, Tether enables fast, private, and lightweight stablecoin payments secured by Bitcoin’s settlement layer.
Integration Enhances Bitcoin Utility and Payment Flexibility
With this launch, users will be able to hold and transfer USDT alongside Bitcoin in the same wallet. The protocol also supports offline transactions, adding flexibility and resilience in different payment environments.
This integration strengthens Bitcoin’s role as a medium of exchange while maintaining its decentralized settlement security. It also positions stablecoins as a native feature of the Bitcoin economy, not limited to external chains.
USDT Market Scale Highlights Strategic Importance of RGB Launch
Tether remains the largest stablecoin issuer, with 167.33 billion USDT in circulation and a market capitalization of $167.36 billion. The token dominates liquidity across centralized exchanges, DeFi platforms, and cross-border settlement networks.Source : CoinMarketCap
Trading activity is substantial, with 24-hour USDT volume at $117.93 billion, underscoring its utility as the primary liquidity pair across crypto markets. A large portion of supply circulates actively, reflecting its core role as a transactional stablecoin.
By extending USDT to Bitcoin through RGB, Tether aligns the most liquid stablecoin with the most secure blockchain. This integration could reshape settlement practices across exchanges, OTC desks, and global payment systems, combining Tether’s liquidity with Bitcoin’s network strength.
|DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Source: https://coincu.com/news/tether-to-launch-native-usdt-transfers/