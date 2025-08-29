Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest dollar-pegged stablecoin, said on 28 August it will launch USD₮ (USDT) directly on Bitcoin using the RGB protocol, making the token the first major stablecoin to exist natively on the network
RGB, which reached mainnet this month with version 0.11.1, is designed to let users issue and transfer digital assets privately and at scale under Bitcoin’s Taproot framework. The integration will allow holders to move USD₮ alongside bitcoin within the same wallet, settling transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain while aiming to keep them lightweight and confidential.
“Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels truly native, lightweight, private and scalable,” Chief Executive Officer Paolo Ardoino said in a statement. USDT’s circulating supply is roughly $167 billion; extending it to RGB broadens both the token’s reach and Bitcoin’s potential as a payments network.
This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.
Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/tether-to-launch-usdt-natively-on-bitcoin-via-rgb-88ed084b