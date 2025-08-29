Tether Treasury Mints Second $1 Billion USDT Batch in 24 Hours

Blockchain tracking service Whale Alert flagged a fresh creation of 1 billion USDT by Tether Treasury on 28 Aug 2025, worth roughly $1
Blockchain tracking service Whale Alert flagged a fresh creation of 1 billion USDT by Tether Treasury on 28 Aug 2025, worth roughly $1.002 billion at par. The transaction was recorded on the Ethereum network and moved to a Tether-controlled wallet address, indicating the stablecoin issuer has added new inventory for future issuance.
The latest mint follows another 1 billion-USDT issuance the previous day, bringing Tether’s two-day total to about $2 billion. While Tether frequently mints large tranches to meet prospective client demand, the back-to-back creations are among the largest in recent months and come amid heightened scrutiny of stablecoin reserves and market liquidity.
This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.
Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/tether-treasury-mints-second-1-billion-usdt-batch-24-hours-3850460a