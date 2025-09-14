Tether Unveils USA₮ as U.S. Dollar-Backed Rival to Stablecoin USDT

TLDR

Tether unveils USA₮ to comply with U.S. GENIUS Act and expand market reach.

USA₮ USA₮ will be backed by U.S. dollars and supported by regulated institutions.

Tether appoints Bo Hines as CEO to lead the USA₮ initiative in the U.S.

Tether targets institutional markets with USA₮ to dominate digital finance.

Tether, the company behind the widely used stablecoin USDT, has unveiled its new stablecoin, USA₮. This U.S.-regulated token is designed to support the growing role of the U.S. dollar in digital finance. By launching USA₮, Tether aims to strengthen its position in the stablecoin market amid changing regulations. The announcement signals a strategic shift for the company as it focuses on compliance and American leadership.

Tether’s New Approach to Stablecoins

Tether has introduced USA₮ as part of its next phase of growth in the stablecoin sector. The token will be fully backed by U.S. dollars and subject to U.S. regulations. Tether announced that it would ensure USA₮ complies with the recently enacted GENIUS Act, a new legislation governing stablecoin issuance in the U.S. The move highlights Tether’s commitment to aligning with local regulatory standards, giving the company an edge in the increasingly regulated digital asset market.

As part of the launch, Tether named Bo Hines, the former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council, as the CEO of Tether USA₮. Hines’ leadership is seen as key to navigating U.S. regulatory landscapes. Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, emphasized that the company aims to make USA₮ “more transparent, more resilient, more accessible, and more unstoppable than ever before.”

Backing and Partnerships Behind USA₮

USA₮ will be issued through Anchorage Digital, the only federally regulated crypto bank, which will manage the reserves of the stablecoin. Additionally, Cantor Fitzgerald will act as the custodian and primary dealer, ensuring that USA₮ is supported by reliable and compliant financial institutions. These partnerships are intended to enhance trust in the new stablecoin, positioning it as a viable alternative to existing tokens like USDT and USDC.

Tether also stated that it would use its Hadron platform to manage the issuance of USA₮. Hadron is a tokenization technology designed to bring real-world assets into the digital space. By utilizing this platform, Tether aims to integrate USA₮ into a broader ecosystem of tokenized assets and blockchain-based financial services.

Tether’s Strategy to Dominate the U.S. Market

The launch of USA₮ reflects Tether’s growing focus on the U.S. market. With the introduction of stablecoin regulations in the U.S., Tether is positioning itself to take advantage of these new rules. The company is increasingly targeting institutional markets, including payments, interbank settlements, and crypto trading. Tether is also expanding its technical capabilities, such as integrating USDT with the RGB protocol on Bitcoin, further diversifying its use cases.

In addition to its focus on stablecoins, Tether is exploring investment opportunities in the gold sector. The company already holds significant gold reserves and is in talks with mining and trading firms to increase its exposure. This multi-pronged approach highlights Tether’s ambition to maintain its leadership role in the rapidly expanding digital asset market.

