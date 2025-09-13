Tether’s Big U.S. Move: New Stablecoin and a Washington Insider CEO

By: Coindoo
2025/09/13 01:36
Union
U$0.009326-2.24%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004239-1.44%
Movement
MOVE$0.1317+3.94%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015496+5.20%

In a twist that underlines just how seriously the company is treating this move, Tether has tapped former White House crypto adviser Bo Hines to lead the project as its incoming CEO.

The initiative arrives only months after the GENIUS Act came into force, establishing the first clear set of rules for stablecoins in the United States. Tether is positioning USAT as its answer to this legislation, promising that the new token will be anchored by fully transparent reserves consisting of U.S. dollars and short-term Treasuries.

Bo Hines Steps In

For Hines, the role marks a pivot from policymaking to building. His background includes work on the White House Digital Asset Working Group, where he contributed to shaping national crypto guidelines. Now, he’s set to steer USAT’s launch, bringing an insider’s view of Washington’s expectations into Tether’s executive ranks.

Hines has framed the project as a matter of trust. “The dollar must remain the bedrock of digital finance,” he said in comments shared with media, describing USAT as a blend of compliance, transparency, and innovation.

Anchorage and Cantor Fitzgerald in the Mix

To ensure credibility, Tether has lined up heavyweight U.S. partners. Anchorage Digital, recognized as the first federally regulated crypto bank, will handle the issuance of the stablecoin. The reserves, meanwhile, will be custodied by Cantor Fitzgerald, a firm that already plays a major role as a primary dealer in Treasuries.

This infrastructure is designed to differentiate USAT from Tether’s global USDT operations, which have faced criticism over the years for opaque structures. Here, the emphasis is on American oversight and trusted institutions from the start.

READ MORE:

Dogecoin Treasury Surges Past 500M as CleanCore Doubles Down

Ardoino’s Dollar Play

Tether’s CEO Paolo Ardoino framed the launch as both strategic and patriotic. He stressed that Tether already holds vast amounts of U.S. government debt and sees the dollar as central to the digital economy’s future. By embedding USAT in a regulatory environment and pairing it with American leadership, Ardoino suggested Tether is ensuring the dollar remains dominant on blockchain rails.

Competition Heats Up

The arrival of USAT raises the stakes for rivals. Circle’s USDC has long branded itself as the “regulator-friendly” stablecoin, but Tether’s new U.S.-compliant token could challenge that dominance. With Tether’s unmatched global reach, the question now is whether USAT can win the same level of trust domestically.

For policymakers, the launch will test whether the GENIUS Act is working as intended—encouraging innovation without sacrificing oversight. For traders and institutions, it signals that the fight for stablecoin supremacy in the U.S. is only just beginning.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Tether’s Big U.S. Move: New Stablecoin and a Washington Insider CEO appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

According to CoinDesk, the listed company DeFi Development announced on July 29 that it had increased its holdings of SOL by 181,303 from July 21 to July 28, with an
Solana
SOL$241.09+6.44%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001722+3.54%
Share
PANews2025/07/29 20:11
Share
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,761 BTC (worth US$289 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
Bitcoin
BTC$116,600.49+1.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-6.24%
Ethereum
ETH$4,656.93+5.23%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:33
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/20 Update: Low liquidity market, altcoins have a large pullback, and the top
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.15+5.26%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002717+4.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 10:09
Share

Trending News

More

DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

White House: Trump will decide within two weeks whether to take military action against Iran

This Altcoin Has Been Backed By Top Experts To Outperform Solana, XRP and Cardano In The Next 6 Months