Tether’s ‘hedge-and-expand’ US strategy puts Circle on defense in market shake-up, tests oversight versus privacy

By: Coinstats
2025/09/15 03:03

The launch is set to shake up the stablecoin market and potentially test the balance between privacy and oversight.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Iranian media: The main targets of Iran's morning attack were the IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the IDF Intelligence Battalion

Iranian media: The main targets of Iran's morning attack were the IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the IDF Intelligence Battalion

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA): The main targets of Iran's attack on Thursday morning were the Israel Defense Forces Command and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0838-4.88%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:29
Share
Base chain introduces Flashblocks, reducing block time to 200 milliseconds

Base chain introduces Flashblocks, reducing block time to 200 milliseconds

PANews reported on July 17 that the Base chain launched Flashblocks technology, which shortened the block generation time from 2 seconds to 200 milliseconds, making it the fastest EVM chain
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05761+3.52%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 09:38
Share
SHIB Price Holds Strong as Shiba Inu Team Confirms Shibarium Protocol Was Not Hacked ⋆ ZyCrypto

SHIB Price Holds Strong as Shiba Inu Team Confirms Shibarium Protocol Was Not Hacked ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post SHIB Price Holds Strong as Shiba Inu Team Confirms Shibarium Protocol Was Not Hacked ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp The Shiba Inu ecosystem faced heightened scrutiny this week after an attempted exploit on its Layer-2 blockchain bridge, Shibarium. Initial reports earlier on Saturday framed the incident as a “hack,” prompting alarm across the community. However, developers have now clarified that the Shibarium protocol itself was not compromised. According to Shibarium developer Kaal Dhariya, the attack involved a flash loan that allowed the perpetrator to acquire 4.6 million BONE tokens. The attacker then used stolen validator signing keys to gain temporary majority control, enabling them to push a malicious state on the bridge. While the attempt was sophisticated, developers emphasized that core infrastructure remained intact. Dhariya noted that the staked BONE tokens remain locked due to unstaking delays, giving the team a critical opportunity to secure them.  “This gives us the chance to freeze those funds,” he explained in a statement shared on X. Advertisement &nbsp Notably, the Shibarium Bridge is a vital component of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. It allows users to transfer assets, such as SHIB, BONE, LEASH, and wETH, between Ethereum and Shibarium. By offloading activity from Ethereum’s mainnet, Shibarium reduces transaction fees, increases speed, and enhances usability for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, gaming, and metaverse projects. In response to the exploit attempt, the Shibarium team temporarily paused staking and unstaking functions. They also transferred validator funds into a secure hardware wallet managed by a trusted 6-of-9 multisignature setup. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the validator keys were compromised through a server breach or a developer’s machine. Meanwhile, leading blockchain security firms, including Hexens and Peck Shield, are actively collaborating with the team to prevent further risks and restore confidence. Despite the attempted exploit, Shiba Inu’s native token SHIB has held firm. As of Saturday, SHIB traded around $0.00001412, marking a…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001369-3.72%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$----%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.198-3.03%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 04:01
Share

Trending News

More

Iranian media: The main targets of Iran's morning attack were the IDF Command and Intelligence Headquarters and the IDF Intelligence Battalion

Base chain introduces Flashblocks, reducing block time to 200 milliseconds

SHIB Price Holds Strong as Shiba Inu Team Confirms Shibarium Protocol Was Not Hacked ⋆ ZyCrypto

Experts Crypto Price Predictions Are In; With These Top Altcoins Set To Outperform Ripple (XRP) In Q4

Chainlink (LINK) Price Eyes a Retest of Local Highs – Here’s What The Expert Sees