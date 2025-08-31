Tether’s Market Share Drops Below 60% Amid Growing Competition

Key Points: Tether’s dominance falls as competition increases, impacting the stablecoin market dynamics.

Tether’s Market Share Falls to 59.55% Amid Intense Rivalry

The stablecoin market, reaching a record valuation of $283 billion, witnesses Tether’s market share falling to its lowest at 59.55% since March 2023. Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether Holdings Ltd., emphasized their focus on transparency amid rising competition. New entrants like Ethena (USDe) and USD1 amplify this dynamic.

USDC’s expansion to nearly 30% market share and institutional players like Bank of America joining the fray increase the complexity in the stablecoin sector. Regulatory shifts and new blockchain protocols like those on Tron are pivotal to these changes.

Stablecoin Sector Advances: Regulation and Blockchain Influence

Tether USDt (USDT) currently trades at $1.00 with a market cap of approximately $167.58 billion. Stablecoin market dynamics reshape with Tether’s trading volume at approximately $71.59 billion. CoinMarketCap recorded a 24-hour price dip by 2.83%, defining existing trade and market sentiment trends.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:37 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research suggests the GENIUS Act could significantly enhance stablecoin adoption and institutional integration within the $1.2 trillion projected market by 2028. Scalability and compliance on networks like Ethereum and Tron are essential focuses for developers and institutions alike.