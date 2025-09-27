Tether’s mega fundraise draws top investors as it expands beyond yield income

SoftBank and ARK are reportedly eyeing an investment in Tether, a move that could value the stablecoin issuer at up to $500 billion as it diversifies beyond USDT.

At least two high-profile investment companies are reportedly vying to back stablecoin issuer Tether as it looks to sell roughly 3% of its equity — a move that underscores pent-up investor demand for one of the world’s most profitable companies.

According to Bloomberg, venture capital giants SoftBank Group and ARK Investment Management are among potential investors considering a combined investment of up to $20 billion in Tether.

As Cointelegraph reported this week, if successful, the funding round could value the company at up to $500 billion, placing it among the world’s most valuable private enterprises.

Read more