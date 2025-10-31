Tether's net profit exceeded $10 billion in the first three quarters, and the circulating supply of USDT reached $174 billion.

PANews reported on October 31 that, according to Tether's official website, Tether International released its Q3 2025 audit report: net profit exceeded $10 billion for the year, USD₮ increased by $17 billion this quarter, and the circulating supply reached $174 billion; the company's holdings of US Treasury bonds were approximately $135 billion, ranking 17th globally. As of September 30, reserve assets were $1,812.231 billion, liabilities were $1,744.454 billion, and excess reserves were $6.778 billion; holdings of gold were $12.9 billion and Bitcoin were $9.9 billion (approximately 13% of reserves). Tether completed a settlement in the Celsius lawsuit using its own funds and applied for a private alternative investment fund license in El Salvador.