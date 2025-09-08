Tether’s New Project Promises Fully Private AI on Your Device

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 01:13
Fintech

Tether, the company behind USDT, is quietly reshaping itself into a diversified tech player.

After pushing into Bitcoin mining and digital education, it is now fusing artificial intelligence with secure messaging — a move that signals ambitions far beyond finance.

A New Kind of Messenger

The experiment centers on Keet, a peer-to-peer communication app that bypasses cloud servers. Soon, Keet will be powered by QVAC AI, a platform built to run directly on phones and laptops rather than in data centers. The upgrade is expected to add features like real-time translation, meeting summaries, and voice transcription, while keeping data locked to users’ devices.

But Keet isn’t just another messaging app. Integrated payment rails will allow transfers in Bitcoin, USDT, Tether Gold (XAUT), and Lightning, turning chats into an all-in-one hub for conversation and settlement.

Privacy as a Selling Point

Most messaging services offer AI by streaming user data through remote servers. Tether’s pitch is the opposite: all functions stay local. CEO Paolo Ardoino described it as the first attempt to deliver “fully private, on-device AI assistants” inside a consumer messenger. The approach could appeal to users worried about surveillance, as governments and corporations expand control over online data.

This integration is part of a larger roadmap. Earlier this year, Tether revealed plans to bring QVAC AI into its Bitcoin mining operating system, giving miners live performance analytics. Together, these initiatives highlight how the company is positioning AI as a cornerstone of its growth strategy.

A Shifting Identity

With a stablecoin market share worth almost $170 billion, Tether remains the heavyweight of crypto payments. But its forays into AI, mining, and even gold-backed tokens show a company eager to diversify — and to ensure its influence stretches well beyond USDT.

The Keet-QVAC project, blending privacy tech with money transfers, may end up being remembered less as a product launch and more as the moment Tether’s reinvention truly began.

