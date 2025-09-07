Tether’s Reputation Tested as It Pushes Into New Markets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 12:06
Threshold
T$0.01598+0.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007-1.30%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.129269-0.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01263+0.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018155-10.09%
Fintech

The crypto company behind USDT is setting its sights far beyond stablecoins. After raking in billions in profit from its flagship token, Tether is now exploring an aggressive push into the global gold industry – an industry that, until now, has remained largely untouched by digital asset firms.

Tether already has deep ties to gold through its tokenized bullion product, Tether Gold (XAUT). More than 250,000 tokens are currently circulating, each backed by reserves stored in Swiss vaults and redeemable for physical bars. But sources familiar with the company’s plans told the Financial Times that Tether has been weighing investments across the entire supply chain — not just holding gold, but also moving into mining, refining, and trading.

That strategy would build on a deal struck earlier this year, when Tether snapped up a 33% stake in Canadian royalty firm Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., giving it exposure to precious metals production across several continents.

Industry Reactions

For the gold sector, Tether’s growing interest has been met with skepticism. Mining veterans describe the company as unpredictable and difficult to read, questioning whether it truly has a roadmap or is simply using its immense profits to buy influence. “They like gold. I don’t think they have a strategy,” one executive told the FT. Another went further, calling Tether “the weirdest company I have ever dealt with.”

A Well-Timed Pivot

The timing of this potential expansion is striking. Gold has rarely been more valuable, with spot prices surging to an all-time high of $3,650 on Friday afternoon. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino appeared to hint that the rumors are accurate, posting the cryptic phrase “Stability maximalism” in response to news of the report.

If the company follows through, it would represent one of the most unusual crossovers yet between crypto and commodities — a stablecoin issuer inserting itself into one of the oldest and most conservative markets on Earth. Whether traditional gold players embrace or resist this newcomer remains to be seen.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/tethers-reputation-tested-as-it-pushes-into-new-markets/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

US President Donald Trump wants House members to pass the key stablecoin bill “LIGHTNING FAST” so that he can sign it into law.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.486+1.70%
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
Sign
SIGN$0.07341+2.62%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:14
Share
Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Intro The search for the next breakout cryptocurrency is intensifying as we move deeper into 2025. Among the emerging names, MAGACOIN FINANCE has drawn significant attention after hitting a $13.5 million valuation. Analysts are beginning to compare its trajectory to the early growth stages of Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL), both of which transformed from […]
Solana
SOL$202.58+0.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1188+2.67%
Triathon
GROW$0.0397+85.51%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/07 13:00
Share
Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

The post Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion of Eneko Knörr, CEO and Co-Founder of Stabolut. Months ago, in an op-ed for CryptoSlate, I warned that the EU’s flagship crypto regulation, MiCA, would achieve the opposite of its goals. I argued it would strangle euro innovation while cementing the US dollar’s dominance for a new generation. At the time, some thought this was alarmist. Today, with grim validation, the same concerns are being echoed from within the European Central Bank itself. In a recent blog post, also highlighted by the Financial Times, ECB advisor Jürgen Schaaf described the state of the euro-denominated stablecoin market as “dismal” and warned that Europe risks being “steamrollered” by dollar-based competitors. This warning comes at a critical time. In the traditional global economy, non-USD currencies are the lifeblood of commerce. They account for 73% of global GDP, 53% of SWIFT transactions, and 42% of central bank reserves. Yet, in the burgeoning digital economy, these same currencies are nearly invisible. The world’s second most important currency, the euro, has been reduced to a digital rounding error. By the Numbers: A Digital Chasm The data reveals a startling disconnect. While privately issued, dollar-denominated stablecoins command a market capitalization approaching $300 billion, their euro-denominated counterparts struggle to reach $450 million, according to data from CoinGecko. That’s a market share of just 0.15%. This isn’t a gap; it’s a chasm. It means that for every €1 of value transacted on a blockchain, there are nearly €700 in US dollars. This dollarization of the digital world presents a profound strategic risk to Europe’s monetary sovereignty and economic competitiveness. MiCA’s Billion-Euro Handbrake The EU’s landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation was intended to create clarity, but in its ambition to control risk, it has inadvertently built a cage. While its framework…
Threshold
T$0.01602+0.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018152-10.14%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022-31.25%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/07 13:02
Share

Trending News

More

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Best Crypto Rising Star 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $13.5M as ADA and SOL Comparisons Grow

Euro stablecoins are 0.15% of the market. Here’s how Europe catches up

PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi

Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws