Tether’s expansion into Bitcoin mining in Uruguay has run into a major setback after the state-owned electricity provider UTE suspended service to the stablecoin operator’s two mining facilities over unpaid bills of roughly $5 million. The disruption, confirmed on July 25, 2025, comes only two years after Tether unveiled the Bitcoin mining project in the […]Tether’s expansion into Bitcoin mining in Uruguay has run into a major setback after the state-owned electricity provider UTE suspended service to the stablecoin operator’s two mining facilities over unpaid bills of roughly $5 million. The disruption, confirmed on July 25, 2025, comes only two years after Tether unveiled the Bitcoin mining project in the […]

Tether’s Uruguay Mining Operations Stall Due To $5-M Energy Debt — Details

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/21 10:00
MemeCore
M$2,54731+%10,34
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,0012926+%4,67
Major
MAJOR$0,1574-%1,50

Tether’s expansion into Bitcoin mining in Uruguay has run into a major setback after the state-owned electricity provider UTE suspended service to the stablecoin operator’s two mining facilities over unpaid bills of roughly $5 million. The disruption, confirmed on July 25, 2025, comes only two years after Tether unveiled the Bitcoin mining project in the South American nation, citing a rich supply of renewable energy sources.

Tether’s Operational Fallout With Rising Energy Bill

According to local media Busqueda, the payment defaults by Tether began in May 2025. By June, UTE’s president, Andrea Cabrera, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microfin, the local operator tied to the mining project, in an effort to negotiate a settlement. However, after arrears continued to mount, UTE invoked standard procedures, using security deposits before suspending power supply at the mining sites in Flores and Florida on July 25.

The power cut produces immediate operational consequences, compromising the facilities’ computing nodes and reducing hash rate output, while slowing down general expansion goals. Meanwhile, restarting the sites will also incur additional costs, from renegotiating contracts to restoring technical capacity. And even such processes often require weeks, depending on the guarantees offered and compliance with regulatory protocols. Tether entered Uruguay in 2023 with plans to leverage the country’s renewable energy profile through its “Tether Energy” initiative. Uruguay generates approximately 95% of its electricity from non-fossil sources, making it one of the most attractive jurisdictions globally for “low-carbon” industrial activity. The project was positioned as a step toward diversifying Tether’s business model beyond stablecoin issuance, with ambitions to eventually secure 1% of Bitcoin’s global hash rate. Back in 2023, the company’s CTO, Paolo Ardoino, said about the project: 

Following the recent revelations by the Uruguayan media, neither Tether nor Microfin has yet to reveal their official position.

USDT Reaches New Market Cap High At $171.5 Billion

In other news, Tether’s stablecoin USDT has attained a new market cap value of $171.5 billion, strengthening its dominant market position. Presently, USDT now accounts for 58.9% of the stablecoins market while remaining the fourth largest cryptocurrency in the world.

Tether
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

TLDR Wormhole reinvents W Tokenomics with Reserve, yield, and unlock upgrades. W Tokenomics: 4% yield, bi-weekly unlocks, and a sustainable Reserve Wormhole shifts to long-term value with treasury, yield, and smoother unlocks. Stakers earn 4% base yield as Wormhole optimizes unlocks for stability. Wormhole’s new Tokenomics align growth, yield, and stability for W holders. Wormhole [...] The post Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future appeared first on CoinCentral.
Wormhole
W$0,11713-%3,26
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,12127-%1,33
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 02:07
Share
A whale sold 9.07 million APX at an average price of $0.25 over four days and currently holds 5.35 million.

A whale sold 9.07 million APX at an average price of $0.25 over four days and currently holds 5.35 million.

PANews reported on September 21st that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale who staked 13.3 million APX tokens two years ago sold 9.07 million APX tokens over the past four days for $2.27 million, at an average price of $0.25. When the whale staked two years ago, the APX price was just $0.033, and the APX tokens were worth only $440,000. Over the past two years, their staking returns have exceeded their initial investment of $440,000. However, at an average price of $0.25, at the current price of $1.60, they sold before the initial takeoff, missing out on $12.7 million in profits. Currently, 5.35 million APX tokens remain unsold, valued at $8.82 million.
1
1$0,009366-%10,54
Share
PANews2025/09/21 09:49
Share
Dogecoin’s (DOGE) $1 Price Goal Sparks Excitement, But This DOGE Alternative Could Skyrocket 12044%

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) $1 Price Goal Sparks Excitement, But This DOGE Alternative Could Skyrocket 12044%

As Dogecoin (DOGE) heads toward its ambitious $1 price goal, it is stirring excitement in the meme coin community. DOGE has become the best meme coin through constant Elon Musk endorsements and a fast-growing community. Nevertheless, there is a new player that is rapidly growing in popularity: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). The new coin, which is
1
1$0,009366-%10,54
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0,00000009999-%1,11
DOGE
DOGE$0,26857+%1,36
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

A whale sold 9.07 million APX at an average price of $0.25 over four days and currently holds 5.35 million.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) $1 Price Goal Sparks Excitement, But This DOGE Alternative Could Skyrocket 12044%

Analyst: Regardless of the macroeconomic situation in the coming years and decades, Bitcoin's price and popularity are expected to grow

XRP Blows Past Corporate Giants – Experts Eye $6 Next