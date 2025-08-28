Tether’s USDT goes native on Bitcoin via RGB protocol

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/28 23:15
Octavia
VIA$0.0158-3.06%

Tether is deploying USDT on the RGB protocol, creating a form of Bitcoin-native existence that bypasses bridges and wrapped assets and laying the foundation of what could redefine the chain’s utility beyond mere value storage.

Summary
  • Tether is launching USDT on Bitcoin via the RGB protocol, enabling native transfers without bridges or wrapped tokens.
  • The integration allows private, lightweight transactions, BTC–USDT wallets, and offline payments, positioning Bitcoin as more than digital gold.
  • This marks a strategic pivot for Tether, leveraging Bitcoin’s security and scripting to reduce counterparty risk and test its role as a true settlement layer.

On August 28, USDT issuer Tether announced plans to launch its stablecoin on the RGB protocol, a newly deployed framework designed to extend Bitcoin’s capabilities beyond simple value storage.

The move will allow USDT to operate natively on Bitcoin, without relying on wrapped assets or external bridges, and comes just weeks after RGB’s 0.11.1 mainnet release. According to Tether, the integration will enable private, lightweight transfers, the ability to hold USDT alongside BTC in the same wallet, and even offline payment functionality.

Pivoting to Bitcoin’s core

This move is a deliberate strategic pivot for Tether, one that prioritizes Bitcoin’s foundational security over the convenience of other chains. While the company has deployed its stablecoin across a vast multi-chain universe, from Ethereum and Tron, which each hold over $80 billion in USDT, to smaller ecosystems like Solana and Avalanche, the RGB integration is different.

It leverages Bitcoin’s own scripting capabilities and the protocol’s unique client-side validation to create a version of USDT that is intrinsically part of the Bitcoin ecosystem, not just a guest on its ledger. This approach minimizes counterparty risk and directly utilizes the network’s unparalleled security and decentralization.

That belief carries weight given USDT’s scale. With a market capitalization of $267.34 billion, USDT is the largest stablecoin in circulation and a linchpin of global crypto liquidity. Its supply is spread across a range of blockchains, including Celo and Cosmos, making the stablecoin a truly multichain instrument.

By extending to RGB, Tether is testing whether Bitcoin can join that roster not as an ancillary network but as a foundational settlement layer.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.000025-10.39%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Sebastian has put the spotlight on research recognizing VeChain’s potential to bring more transparency to supply chain management. In an earlier report, the sustainability think tank Sustain pointed to VeChain as a key player advancing waste recycling transparency through blockchain. VeChain, launched in 2015 and fully live on its own mainnet by 2018, is a [...]]]>
Moonveil
MORE$0.10271+2.19%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01889-1.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.03403+70.15%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/08/28 23:04
Share
Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Frax has evolved into a full-stack monetary system built around regulatory clarity, institutional synergy, and vertical integration.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002852+1.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 14:58
Share

Trending News

More

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Chainlink crypto gets its first corporate treasury firm, as struggling real estate firm pivots

Bitcoin-first protocol Portal to Bitcoin secures $50 million in new funding