Tether’s USDT Surpasses Record Market Cap of $172 Billion

Key Points: Tether’s USDT surpasses $172 billion market cap, noted by CEO Paolo Ardoino.

Implications for stablecoin dominance in digital currency.

Strategic investments in BTC and gold back Tether’s financial stability.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced on X that USDT’s market capitalization exceeded $172 billion, marking a new record amid increasing demand for stablecoins.

This achievement underscores USDT’s dominant position in the stablecoin sector, influencing broader cryptocurrency market dynamics and reflecting investor confidence in stable assets.

Tether USDt Achieves $172 Billion Market Cap Milestone

Tether’s USDt has reached a market cap of $172 billion, as confirmed by CEO Paolo Ardoino on the X platform. This historic figure underscores the leading stablecoin’s solid standing within the digital currency arena. Ardoino not only shared these figures but reiterated Tether’s financial strategies, such as investing profits into safe assets like Bitcoin and gold.

This notable increase in Tether’s market capitalization reflects a robust demand for stablecoins, driven by various market participants looking for stability amidst global economic fluctuations. The impressive market cap figure coincides with Tether’s consistent strategy to bolster its reserves with diverse assets.

Reactions from key figures within the industry have been largely supportive. Samson Mow, CEO of JAN3, highlighted Tether’s increased Bitcoin holdings, reinforcing the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. Public discussions have centered around Tether’s substantial influence and the broader implications for the stablecoin sector.

In 2025, Tether contributed to Bitcoin’s rise by increasing its holdings significantly, reflecting its ongoing confidence in cryptocurrency’s role in its treasury strategy.

Industry Reacts to Tether’s Strategic Financial Moves

According to CoinMarketCap, Tether (USDT) holds a market cap of $172.02 billion, maintaining a 4.26% dominance. With a 24-hour trading volume of $85.05 billion, USDT exhibits stability, with minimal percentage changes over recent months. Prices remain steady at $1.00, supported by a strong circulating supply.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:35 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes potential shifts in financial markets given Tether’s strategic choices. The combination of increased stablecoin demand and careful asset allocation may prompt more regulatory scrutiny, influencing how stablecoins are managed and maintained within the financial ecosystem.